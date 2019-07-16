Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt

Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Picture: PA

A hashtag on Twitter has gone viral as users compare US President Donald Trump to his predecessor Barack Obama.

Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt went viral after the present President attacked minority congresswomen on Twitter.

Donald Trump tweeted that Democratic Congresswomen who "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back" and sort out crime.

Whilst the President did not name the congresswomen, it appears he was targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib - three of whom were born in the United States.

Supporters of the 44th US President Barack Obama boasted that he was better than Mr Trump in different ways, including marriage, chivalry, respecting others, international diplomacy, economic growth and executive leadership.

#ObamaWasBetterAt genuinely caring for all people while also leading, championing, and defending our nation with a focused, fierce strength. pic.twitter.com/LnQvnMuo5H — Mattison (@Mattison) July 16, 2019

#ObamaWasBetterAt showing his wife some love and respect instead of ignoring her. pic.twitter.com/x11TxXpPYm — Sophie (@trafotoz) July 16, 2019

#ObamaWasBetterAt



Executive leadership

Voicing ideals

Economic growth

Respecting others

Youth involvement

Tweeting

Humility

International diplomacy

Negotiating

Giving speeches pic.twitter.com/2xhBdc2J7L — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) July 16, 2019

But pro-Trump users used the hashtag to suggest Mr Obama was better at 'funding terrorism' and not keeping to promises.

One user wrote that Mr Obama was better at "keeping no promises" and "lying, lying, lying".

Another wrote that Mr Obama was better at "ruining race relations" and "funding terrorism".

#ObamaWasBetterAt ruining race relations and funding terrorism. — Aiden Patrick (@theaidenpatrick) July 16, 2019

The four congresswomen dismissed the Presidents' remarks as a distraction, urging US citizens "not to take the bait" at a news conference.

Ms Pressley said the comment as trying to "marginalise us and to silence us", adding: "Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world".

World leaders have also responded to the remarks, with Prime Minister Theresa May calling them "completely unacceptable".

Meanwhile both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt condemned what Mr Trump wrote. Mr Hunt said he was "utterly appalled" by the tweets, and Mr Johnson said: "You simply can not use that kind of language about sending people back to where they came from."