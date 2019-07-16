Twitter Compares Trump To Obama With Brutal Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt

16 July 2019, 16:30 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 16:49

Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Picture: PA

A hashtag on Twitter has gone viral as users compare US President Donald Trump to his predecessor Barack Obama.

Hashtag #ObamaWasBetterAt went viral after the present President attacked minority congresswomen on Twitter.

Donald Trump tweeted that Democratic Congresswomen who "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" should "go back" and sort out crime.

Whilst the President did not name the congresswomen, it appears he was targeting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib - three of whom were born in the United States.

Supporters of the 44th US President Barack Obama boasted that he was better than Mr Trump in different ways, including marriage, chivalry, respecting others, international diplomacy, economic growth and executive leadership.

But pro-Trump users used the hashtag to suggest Mr Obama was better at 'funding terrorism' and not keeping to promises.

One user wrote that Mr Obama was better at "keeping no promises" and "lying, lying, lying".

Another wrote that Mr Obama was better at "ruining race relations" and "funding terrorism".

The four congresswomen dismissed the Presidents' remarks as a distraction, urging US citizens "not to take the bait" at a news conference.

Ms Pressley said the comment as trying to "marginalise us and to silence us", adding: "Our squad includes any person committed to building a more equitable and just world".

World leaders have also responded to the remarks, with Prime Minister Theresa May calling them "completely unacceptable".

Meanwhile both Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt condemned what Mr Trump wrote. Mr Hunt said he was "utterly appalled" by the tweets, and Mr Johnson said: "You simply can not use that kind of language about sending people back to where they came from."

