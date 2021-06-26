Twitter users speculate amid mystery over 'no results' for pictures or video searches for Matt Hancock

A Twitter search for videos and pictures of the health secretary showed no results. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

Twitter users have been left mystified after searches for photos and videos of Matt Hancock yielded no results.

It comes just a day after videos and images, captured from CCTV footage, were revealed showing him kissing his aide Gina Colangelo.

No photos or videos found?🧐 pic.twitter.com/QM7RuTnf2E — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) June 26, 2021

"Is it just me, or does it feel particularly weird that Twitter is blocking any media searches for Matt Hancock?" Asked one Twitter user.

Another said the lack of search results was "a little sinister".

Others went straight to Twitter's official account on the social media platform to ask why it was "censoring" the images.

Matt Hancock has been facing mounting pressure to resign since the footage was revealed, showing him kissing his aide at a time when close contact with people outside of your household was banned.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker today became the first Tory to break ranks and join calls for Mr Hancock to resign.

In a statement to the Eastern Daily Press, Mr Baker said: “In my view people in high public office and great positions of responsibility, should act with the appropriate morals and ethics that come with that role. Matt Hancock, on a number of measures has fallen short of that.

“As an MP who is a devoted family man, married for twelve years with a wonderful wife and children, standards and integrity matter to me. I will not in any shape condone this behaviour, and I have in the strongest possible terms told the government what I think.”

There are also growing calls for Boris Johnson to call in the Government's ethics adviser over the incident.

However, Mr Johnson has said he considers the matter closed.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice group, which represents those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic, also called for Mr Hancock to go.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the group said it had broken its "position of neutrality on ministerial conduct" to urge Mr Johnson to relieve Mr Hancock of his job.

LBC has approached Twitter for comment.