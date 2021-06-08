Two arrested after Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face during official visit

Mr Macron was hit during the visit.
Mr Macron was hit during the visit. Picture: @AlexpLille/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Two people have reportedly been arrested after Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on an official visit.

The French president was seen being hit in footage as he greeted crowds on a trip to the southeast of France.

A social media video shows him approaching crowds at a barrier before the incident in the Drome region takes place.

The Telegraph reported the man shouted "down with Macronia".

Security are seen quickly intervening as Mr Macron recoils and moves away.

French media said two people were arrested after the incident, according to reports.

Reuters said Mr Macron was meeting restaurateurs and students about resuming normal life after the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said the Elysee Palace confirmed there had been an attempt to strike the president but did not comment further.

