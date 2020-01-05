Two arrested after teenager stabbed to death in Slough

The teenager was killed just before 8pm on Saturday. Picture: Google Street View

Two people have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Slough.

The teenager was knifed just before 8pm on Saturday in Wexham after reports of an altercation.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Thames Valley Police said they are following a number of lines of inquiry.

Road closures are in place and are likely to remain for some time.

Dejan Avramovic, of Thames Valley Police's major crime unit, said: "Members of the public will see an increased police presence whilst we continue to investigate and patrols will be increased in the area.

"We would ask anyone with any information or concerns to please speak to one of our officers.

"I would also like to appeal to the public to please come forward with any information that they may have in connection with this incident.

"Additionally we would ask anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage to please come forward."