Two arrests made after dog mauls 12-day-old baby boy to death

Police were called to an address on Welfare Road in Doncaster. Picture: Google

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a dog mauled a 12-day-old baby boy to death.

Emergency services were called to a property in Doncaster on Sunday afternoon after reports of a child being mauled by a dog.

The baby was rushed to hospital but sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: "On arrival at the property, emergency services discovered a 12-day-old baby boy had been bitten by a dog and suffered serious injuries.

"The child was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

"A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter."