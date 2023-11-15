Two boys, 12, arrested after man, 19 stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was stabbed to death on Monday night. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Asher McShane

Two boys have been arrested after the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands police said today that detectives investigating the murder of 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai have made two arrests.

Police said two boys, 12, had been arrested at their homes on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody.

Mr Seesahai was stabbed to death on an area of open land off Laburnum Road, East Park just before 8.30pm on Monday.

Police have increased patrols in the local area.

DCI Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, who have been fully updated with this latest development.

“Our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 4878 of 13 November or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.