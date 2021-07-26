Two boys, both 14, found guilty of murdering 13-year-old boy in Reading

26 July 2021, 16:50 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 17:23

Oliver Lucas Stephens died at the scene of the attack
Oliver Lucas Stephens died at the scene of the attack. Picture: Thames Valley Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Two boys, both 14, have been found guilty of murdering 13-year-old Oliver Stephens who was "lured" to a park in Reading and fatally stabbed.

Oliver, who was also known as Olly, was killed at Bugs Bottom field in Emmer Green, Berkshire, on 3 January.

Reading Crown Court previously heard that he was convinced to go to the park by a 14-year-old girl, where he was then "ambushed" by the two boys and stabbed to death.

The girl and the older of the teenage boys had both previously admitted manslaughter.

None of the three can be named for legal reasons.

The court heard both of the male attackers had "grievances" with Olly, while the girl is said to have described any violence against him as "karma" in the run-up to his death.

In a statement issued through police after his death, Olly's family described the youngster as "an enigma" who "could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin".

They added: "An Olly-sized hole has been left in our hearts."

This story is being updated...

