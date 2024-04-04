Two British women charged over monkey torture network where animals are killed for sexual thrills

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Two British women have been charged after a global monkey gang involved in torturing the animals was exposed. Picture: BBC

By StephenRigley

Two British women have been charged in relation to a monkey torture ring where fiends pay for the animals to be killed for sexual kicks.

Holly LeGresley, 37, and Adriana Orme, 55, are accused of publishing an obscene article and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The duo, from Kidderminster and Upton-upon Severn, are due to appear at Worcester Magistrates’ Court on May 7.

A year-long BBC investigation found the cruel ring was operating around the world with hundreds paying Indonesians to torture and kill infant long-tailed macaques on video.

A global monkey torture gang was exposed after a year long investigation. Picture: BBC

Torture methods include setting the animals on fire and putting them in blenders.

They discovered hundreds of people were paying Indonesians to kill infant long-tailed macaques on video.

Michael Macartney, 50, dubbed the 'Torture King', was charged in Virginia with conspiracy to create and distribute animal-crushing footage.

He managed multiple chat groups for monkey torture enthusiasts from across the globe on the coded messaging app Telegram.

The messaging groups were used to present suggestions for monkey torture videos, such as setting monkeys on fire or even putting one in a blender.The video suggestions were then sent alongside payments to video-makers in Indonesia who conducted the abuse, sometimes killing the baby long-tailed monkeys.

The BBC reports Macartney has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges and faces up to five years in jail.

At least 20 people have been investigated over the sick videos - including three women living in the UK who were arrested in 2022.

Two people have been imprisoned in Indonesia, while David Christopher Noble and Nicole Devilbiss have been charged in the US.