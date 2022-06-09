Breaking News

Two Brits captured by Russia while fighting in Ukraine sentenced to death

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Daisy Stephens

Two Brits captured by Russian forces whilst fighting in Ukraine have been sentenced to death, Russian state media has said.

The Russian-owned RIA Novosti reported Aiden Aslin, 28, from Nottinghamshire, Shaun Pinner, 48, from Bedfordshire, and a third man, Moroccan national Saaudun Brahim have all been sentenced to death in Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

They were found guilty of mercenarism and "committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic" in a court that is not internationally recognised.

The trio have a month to appeal the sentence.

Read more: Two 'much-loved' Brits captured by Russia face 20 years behind bars

Read more: British fighter in Ukraine faces death penalty after capture by Russian forces

Russian state media said yesterday Mr Aslin and Mr Pinner could face up to 20 years behind bars after they were said to have admitted "training in order to carry out terrorist activities".

In footage shared by Ria Novosti on social media on Wednesday, a translator can be heard asking Mr Aslin if he would "plead guilty" to an offence, to which he replied: "Yes."

The video appeared to show the two Britons in the dock in the pro-Russian territory's supreme court alongside Mr Brahim, a Moroccan national.

On Wednesday Tory former minister Robert Jenrick said Mr Aslin should be returned home at the earliest opportunity, possibly through a prisoner exchange.

The MP condemned the "trumped-up charges" faced by both Britons and accused Russia of a "completely outrageous breach of international law".

"This is a British citizen, but who also holds Ukrainian nationality, is married to a Ukrainian, joined the Ukrainian armed forces in the normal way prior to Putin's illegal invasion, and has been serving in the armed forces," Mr Jenrick told the BBC.

"He was taken prisoner by Russian forces and in accordance with international law and the Geneva Convention, he should be being held appropriately and returned to Ukraine at the earliest possible opportunity, possibly through a prisoner exchange.

"Instead of that Putin's regime have chosen to put him and another British national, Shaun Pinner, on trial on trumped up charges, no evidence whatsoever.

"This is, I'm afraid, a completely outrageous breach of international law and it should be condemned."

Updates to follow