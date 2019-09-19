Two Casualties Confirmed At Redcar Steelworks Explosion

19 September 2019, 18:12 | Updated: 19 September 2019, 18:19

Two Casualties Confirmed at Redcar Steelworks Explosion. Picture: Global's Newsroom

Two casualties have been confirmed after an explosion and fire at a steelworks in Redcar in Teesside, emergency services are at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said they were called to the British Steel Lackenby Works at 2.10pm."

Six resources have been dispatched to the scene including our Hazardous Area Response Teams," they said.

Cleveland Police said a 150-metre cordon is in place and that the site has been evacuated."There are two casualties, however, we are unable to confirm the specific level of injury at this stage," said a statement.

Cleveland Police said officers were called to a report of a fire on site at the former SSI site in South Bank.

