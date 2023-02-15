Breaking News

Two teenagers charged with murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey

Brianna Ghey was found dead on Saturday. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By EJ Ward

Two teenagers have been charged with murdering Brianna Ghey, who was found in a park near Warrington.

Brianna, a 16-year-old transgender girl, was found in Linear Park, Culcheth on the afternoon of February 11.

Emergency services were called but she died at the scene.

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh have both been charged with her murder, after being arrested earlier.

In a tribute on Monday, Brianna's family said she was "a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

"Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

Brianna was killed on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Emma Mills, headteacher at Brianna's school Birchwood Community High School, said: "We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

"This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many, and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community."