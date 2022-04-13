Breaking News

Two children, aged 3 and 5, die after Preston house fire

13 April 2022, 15:01 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 15:30

The children were taken to hospital after the blaze
The children were taken to hospital after the blaze. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Two young children have died after a house fire in Preston.

Both children, a girl, three, and boy, five, died in hospital after being rescued from the flames with their mother on Friday evening.

They were taken out of the building in Coronation Crescent. The mother is not thought to have endured life-threatening injuries.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Her two children - a girl aged three and a boy aged five - were also taken to hospital.

"However, medical intervention was withdrawn yesterday (April 12) and they are now sadly deceased.

"A file will be passed on to HM Coroner in due course."

The emergency services were called out at about 8pm on Friday. They continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Rach Higson said: "This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with their loved ones at this time.

"Our inquiries into the cause of the fire are continuing."

Anyone with information can contact authorities on 101 quoting log 1305 of April 8th.

