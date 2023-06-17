Breaking News

Two children and two adults found dead in Hounslow named by police

Police have named the family of four who were found dead in Hounslow on Friday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Four people found dead in Hounslow on Friday have been identified by police for the first time.

Michal Wlodarcyzk, 39, and Monika Wlodarcyzk, 39, were found at the west London address alongside Maja Wlodarcyzk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarcyzk, aged just three.

Police were called just after 3pm on Friday to concerns over occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers forced their way into the home and found the bodies of the four inside.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, policing commander in west London, said at the scene: "I believe we know who they are - four members of the same family - however, urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time.

"Post-mortem examinations are now being arranged."

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson gave a statement to the media at the scene in Bedfont, Hounslow earlier today. Picture: Alamy

Forensic investigators arrived at the flat in Hounslow and could be seen gathered around the entrance to the building, with some wearing face masks and gloves.

Earlier on Saturday, Chief Superintendent Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: "Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

"I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond."I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can.

"I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who've died."There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers."