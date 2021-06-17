Quarantine-free summer holidays could open up to fully vaccinated Brits

17 June 2021, 05:56 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 06:01

Brits who have had two jabs could be allowed to go on holidays to countries on the 'amber list'
Brits who have had two jabs could be allowed to go on holidays to countries on the 'amber list'. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

People who have had both coronavirus vaccine doses could avoid having to quarantine when returning from countries on the amber list, under plans being considered by No10.

No10 has confirmed that work has begun to "consider the role of vaccinations" for inbound travel following the continued success of the rollout of Covid-19 jabs.

It could mean the return of holidays to popular summer hotspots such as Spain, Portugal, France and Italy, which are all currently on the UK's amber list.

READ MORE: Covid cases rise 'exponentially' across England but vaccines work - study

READ MORE: 'Freedom Day' officially delayed as MPs approve extension of Covid measures

People arriving from the limited number of holiday destinations on the green list are not required to self-isolate, while amber arrivals must quarantine at home for 10 days.

A Government spokeswoman said: "As set out in the Global Travel Taskforce, we are working with industry for a safe return to international travel, guided by one overwhelming priority, public health.

"Decisions on our traffic light system are kept under constant review, and based on a range of health factors.

"Recognising the strong strategic rationale and success of the vaccine programme, we have commenced work to consider the role of vaccinations in shaping a different set of health and testing measures for inbound travel."

Demand for air travel collapsed in March of last year when the UK went into lockdown in response to the crisis, with the Government now under pressure to restart international travel by the battered tourism industry.

