Two killed after bus carrying dozens of school band members crashes off highway and plunges into ravine

22 September 2023, 09:32

The bus plunged down the embankment
The bus plunged down the embankment. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two women have been killed as a bus carrying a high school band tumbled off a highway and into a ravine in the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dozens of others were injured, up to six critically, after the coach suffered a problem with a faulty front tyre as it travelled on a highway in New York state on Thursday.

Two adult women were killed after the bus crashed.

It was carrying four adults and 40 students - most aged 14 or 15 - who were on their way from Farmington High School in Long Island to Pennsylvania. They were travelling to a band camp in Greeley, Pennsylvania.

Read more: Jeremy Hunt warns Keir Starmer's EU stance could 'unpick Brexit' and worry Leave voters

The crash happened on the Interstate 84 near Wawayanda, north west of New York City.

Photos showed the blue bus on its side, caught on trees at the bottom of an embankment.

A ladder has been raised to the vehicle to help those onboard get off.

The bus plunged down the embankment on an interstate
The bus plunged down the embankment on an interstate. Picture: Alamy

One of the victims was Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa in Long Island. She was a faculty adviser who worked on Farmington's school band programme.

The other was Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, said a "faulty front tyre" was at least partly to blame but the exact cause was still being investigated.

"Imagine the fear, the screams in the aftermath. These high school students, many of them freshmen, were surrounded by this chaos," she said.

"A bus that literally tumbled down a 50ft ravine within minutes. It's extraordinary."

"While it's preliminary, it's likely that a faulty front tyre contributed to the accident. Although, again, this is still under investigation," she added.

"That's a preliminary determination."

The bus was one of six taking about 300 pupils to Greeley.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Steam rises from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines in 2021

Schools shut as gases from volcano make children ill

Sadiq Khan has weighed in on the Brexit row after Keir Starmer's comments

'We need a better deal': Sadiq Khan weighs in on Brexit row after Keir Starmer says he won't 'diverge' from EU

Sadiq Khan has said he is 'happy' to meet with union officials ahead of two days of strike action next month

Sadiq Khan 'happy' to meet with Mick Lynch ahead of October Tube strikes but negotiations will be 'between the RMT and TfL'
Suga from BTS

Suga from BTS begins mandatory military duty in South Korea

Rishi Sunak could bring in some tax cuts ahead of an election next year

Jeremy Hunt has written off tax breaks for now - but PM will want to find a way to cut burden writes Natasha Clark

Labour is pledging to bolster the power of the UK's economic watchdog to prevent a repeat of what it's calling the "disastrous mistakes" of Liz Truss's mini-budget.

Labour vows more power for budget watchdog to avoid another Truss 'disastrous' mini-budget

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables' parole hearing could be heard in public

James Bulger killer Jon Venables’ parole hearing could be held in public

New photos have been released of Sara Sharif

New photos of Sara Sharif after father, stepmother and uncle charged with murdering ten-year-old girl

Yate Town

Football club claims it was hacked after posting request from OnlyFans model to film x-rated scenes at the ground

Motorists could save £7 a tank by filling up at one petrol station

UK’s cheapest supermarket petrol station revealed – which could save you up to £7 on a tank of fuel

Jeremy Hunt said the tax cuts are impossible

Tax cuts 'virtually impossible' Chancellor tells LBC in blow to Tory right

Exclusive
A member of Sadiq Khan's London Policing Board previously called to "overthrow" the Conservative government through force, and has labelled the Met as "deeply insidious, racist, misogynistic, immoral and a threat to society and a cancer"

Cronies or critics? Doubts raised over Sadiq Khan's hand-picked police watchdogs

Pupil could be forced to study maths and English until they are 18.

Pupils to be forced to study maths and English until 18 in 'British baccalaureate' in A-level shake-up

Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly

Sudan’s military leader says war could spread beyond its borders

Aditi Shankar's kidney transplant was a success

Girl, 8, becomes UK's first person to get rejection-free kidney transplant after getting organ from mother

Crime reporters have hit back against the proposal

Removing journalists from court during rape trials would be ‘secret justice’, with government urged to block proposal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

DJ's girlfriend 'looked like homeless beggar when she escaped gang kidnapping - after boyfriend tortured to death'
Vanya Gaberova has been charged with spying

'Award winning' Bulgarian beautician, 29, who runs salon in north London among five accused of spying for Russia
Joyce Wright was left at the wrong house

Hospital patient on morphine, 83, taken to wrong house and left in stranger's bed

Author Truman Capote in his apartment in July 1980

Rare Truman Capote story from early 1950s being published for first time

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting, in Malmo, Sweden in 2019

Shot boy, 13, was ‘victim of Sweden’s growing gang violence problem’

Jeremy Hunt has said the government is committed to the triple lock

Jeremy Hunt refuses to guarantee the pensions triple lock will be in next Tory manifesto

A damaged apartment building after shelling in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh

Azerbaijan holds talks with ethnic Armenians after claiming control of region

Jamie-Leigh Kelly

Urgent hunt for mother, 31, who vanished with her newborn and three-year-old as man arrested
Canada Trudeau

Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations of Sikh killing

North Korea

North Korean leader sets steps to boost Russia ties amid warnings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

King Charles receives rapturous applause after paying tribute to late Queen in emotional speech in French senate
King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'mislead' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit