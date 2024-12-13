Two men arrested after horror Birmingham fairground ride accident left 13 people injured

13 December 2024, 13:54 | Updated: 13 December 2024, 14:28

The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham dropped to ground level "whilst in operation".
The 'City Flyer' ride collapsed at a Christmas market in Birmingham dropped to ground level "whilst in operation". Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Two men have been arrested after a Christmas fairground ride "crashed to the ground" in Birmingham city centre.

The men, aged 55 and 21, were arrested at the scene on Thursday evening on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and obstructing officers, West Midlands Police said. They remain in custody.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.30pm on Thursday after reports of "tangled swings" on one of the fairground's rides.

Two women were taken to hospital after the City Star Flyer ride, which stands at 55m tall, "failed and crashed" in Centenary Square, while another 11 patients were assessed by paramedics and discharged at the scene.

"This incident involved a fairground ride that had failed and crashed," the fire service said.

"The ride dropped to ground level whilst in operation."

Police confirmed the women's injuries were not "life-changing."

The force has urged anyone with CCTV or mobile phone footage which may assist the investigation get in touch quoting log 4290 of 12 December.

Pictures from the scene posted to social media appear to show wires from two of the swings tangled up. A police cordon was in place around the scene.

Centenary Square, Birmingham, December 12th 2024 - Emergency services on scene after the 'Star Flyer' chain seat ride failed and crashed injuring riders. close to the city's Christmas
Centenary Square, Birmingham, December 12th 2024 - Emergency services on scene after the 'Star Flyer' chain seat ride failed and crashed injuring riders. close to the city's Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Danter Attractions, who manage the ride, declined to comment when contacted about the incident.

A statement from West Midlands Police previously said: "We currently have officers in Centenary Square, Birmingham following reports of an issue with one of the rides.

"A small number of people are being treated at the scene by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported.

"Centenary Square remains cordoned off this evening while we support our emergency service colleagues. Please avoid the area."

This comes as one victim, Lou Brown, told of how her face, legs and arms were injured in the incident.

"We were on it having fun and it crashed to the ground. It went backwards first,” she said.

"It felt like we were descending, not at the highest point but still quite high. We just dropped,” she told the BBC.

"All the emergency services and everyone who helped at the scene were amazing."

The ride involved was reportedly the Star Flyer, its description reads: “It's 55m high and gives you a bird's-eye view.

"Come and ride one of the tallest rides around, on the mighty Star Flyer!

"This stunning ride will take you riding high into the sky, offering panoramic views of wherever it is located."

