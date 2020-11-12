Breaking News

Two men arrested on Pall Mall on suspicion of terror offence

12 November 2020, 13:27 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 13:37

File photo: A view of almost deserted Pall Mall East in central London
File photo: A view of almost deserted Pall Mall East in central London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence on Pall Mall in central London.

Police said the pair were seen "acting suspiciously" just after midnight on Thursday and were arrested by armed officers, who searched the men and the vehicle.

They subsequently arrested the men - two 34-year-olds from east London - on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both were arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at central London police station, where they remain.

The subsequent investigation is being led by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Every day, police officers are on patrol across the Capital, watching for suspicious behaviour and stopping people they suspect may be involved in criminality.

“The public can help us continue to keep London safe by being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviour to police.

“Following the increase to the UK threat level from terrorism last week - as a precautionary measure in response to recent events in France and Austria - I would like to emphasise that the public should be alert but not alarmed."

Please report suspicious behaviour by calling police in confidence on 0800 789 321 or filling in a brief form online at www.gov.uk/act

Latest News

See more Latest News

People take part in an annual Independence Day march organised by far-right groups, in Warsaw, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Polish government members condemn far-right marchers

This is the moment police broke up a makeshift gym in Harlow, Essex

Moment police break up makeshift outdoor gym in Essex

Hong Kong Lawmakers Disqualified

Hong Kong politicians begin resigning over expulsion of colleagues
Alok Sharma will be leading today's press conference

Coronavirus UK: What time is the Downing Street press conference today?
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (Yoan Valat/AP)

Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy says ‘corruption’ case should be dropped
Left to right: Gladys Lewis, Dean Lewis, Darren Lewis

Family who lost three loved ones to covid in five days targeted by vile trolls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?
Covid rapid testing will be rolled out across England

Covid: Which areas in England will get rapid turnaround mass testing support?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC listener branded the PM's response 'sad'

Listener thanks Sir Keir Starmer for raising his plight at PMQs
Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC

Students need relief from university accommodation costs, caller tells LBC
Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Fact-checker debunks Covid vaccine myths

Sir Keir Starmer questioned the Prime Minister after a question from an LBC listener

Sir Keir highlights the plight of an LBC listener at Prime Minister's Questions
Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says

Pfizer Covid vaccine findings must be understood in more detail, expert says
Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

Covid: 'We may vaccinate everybody that needs it before next winter,' expert says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London