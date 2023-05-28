Breaking News

Two men in their 20s die after being pulled from sea in Devon

The incident happened on the Devon coast on Saturday. Picture: Google Street Review

By Kieran Kelly

Two men in their 20s have died after being pulled from the water off the coast of Torbay, Devon & Cornwall Police said.

One was declared dead at the scene, while the other died after being taken to Torbay District Hospital on Saturday, police confirmed.

The men's families have been informed.

Officers were called to assist the Coastguard at around 9am on Saturday following reports of concern for two people in the water at Oddicombe.

The operation involved the Coastguard Rescue Team from Torbay and the RNLI's inshore lifeboat from Teignmouth & Dawlish.

The Devon Air Ambulance was despatched, and Devon and Cornwall Police and the South Western Ambulance Service were also involved.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 24C.

Updates to follow.