Two men jailed for life for knocking teen off bicycle and stabbing him repeatedly in 'devastating' attack

4 November 2022, 17:27 | Updated: 4 November 2022, 18:32

Taiquane Lewis (left) and Leon Alan Rashid (right) have been jailed over the stabbing of James Bascoe-Smith (centre)
Taiquane Lewis (left) and Leon Alan Rashid (right) have been jailed over the stabbing of James Bascoe-Smith (centre). Picture: Alamy/GoFundMe

By Daisy Stephens

Two men have been jailed for life for knocking a teenager of his bicycle and stabbing him repeatedly in 'devastating' attack in Brixton, south London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was effectively dead on the street for an hour after the attack.

He was left with a brain injury that put him in a wheelchair.

A court heard he was the entirely innocent victim of a gang stabbing sparked either by a provocative online drill video or as "tit-for-tat" revenge for a previous attack.

On Friday, James was surrounded by family and friends at the Old Bailey as his two attackers were sentenced for conspiracy to murder.

Leon Rashid, 20, from Thornton Heath, south London, and Taiquane Lewis, 19, from Kennington, south London, were each handed life sentences with minimum terms of 14 years and 13 years respectively.

During the hearing, a pre-recorded video was played in which James asked why the defendants targeted him and whether they now "feel bad".

He said: "When I was stabbed by these people I remember crying out for my mum and pleading for them to stop.

"I do not remember much and I could not communicate for six months after the attack.

"Since the attack my life has changed.

"They have stopped me from driving, going on my first holiday with my friends to celebrate my 18th birthday, gymnastics coaching, working and from becoming a music producer as I was studying this in college."

After he was stabbed, James repeatedly said 'call my mum, call my mum'
After he was stabbed, James repeatedly said 'call my mum, call my mum'. Picture: GoFundMe

He described moving away from Brixton, leaving behind friends, neighbours and "everyone that I knew".

He went on: "I now need a carer full time, they are complete strangers to me who come in to provide me my personal care, to feed and clothe me.

"I cannot get out of bed on my own, I can't even brush my own teeth and I need a lot of medication to help me with my recovery.

"I have been left in a wheelchair that is not electric, I rely on everyone to move me, I have no independence.

"I now have a brain injury because my heart stopped for nearly an hour, I don't think I will ever be able to work or study again.

"I was very active before the attack, I was very involved in my community and helping my family, I would pick up my little cousins from school help them with their work and I would coach them at gymnastics.

"I did not deserve this, I had no issues with anyone, I don't know why they attacked me, I just want to know why they attacked me and if they feel bad for what they have done."

He added: "I am grateful that the doctors saved my life but living like this is hard. I miss my friends, I miss my old life, every day I wake up knowing this is how I will be forever."

Taiquane Lewis
Taiquane Lewis. Picture: Alamy

James had been testing a bicycle for his mother when he was targeted near his home.

After being repeatedly stabbed, he shouted "call my mum, call my mum" then collapsed.

He effectively died for nearly an hour before being brought back to life by medics.

He spent 174 days in hospital before being allowed home where he continues to work on his recovery, achieving 100 sit-ups in his wheelchair.

James' family spoke of their determination to help prevent more innocent victims of knife crime.

His mother Lisa Bascoe-Smith, said: "James did not have any issues with anybody in the area. He is a happy boy, always smiling."

James's aunt, Rachel Duncan, said: "James is a victim of a broken society. Our community needs healing, care, and hope we can overcome this evil that has plagued the community.

"We cannot give up on our youth.

"We have to learn to forgive.

"We truly need to end this cycle of violence that can often become generational.

"We need to eradicate knife violence on our streets."

Leon Alan Rashid
Leon Alan Rashid. Picture: Alamy

Prosecutor Edward Brown KC said: "It is extraordinary he is here to tell the tale."

The court heard the defendants both had previous convictions for carrying knives.

A selection of "terrifying" knives were discarded by the fleeing attackers included a combat knife, a rambo-style blade and a zombie-style machete.

Sentencing, Judge Ian Bourne KC said: "No-one can fail to be deeply moved by the devastating effect the life changing and tragic events of February 23 2021 has had, not just for James Bascoe-Smith but his family, friends and the wider community."

The court was told 12 "high harm" gangs had been identified in Southwark and Lambeth with knife crime returning to pre-pandemic levels in the area.

Detective Superintendent Neerav Patel said: "James was actually declared clinically dead 50 minutes after being run over and stabbed by cowards.

"He was completely innocent. He was just out riding his bicycle, checking that it was safe for his mum, while she waited on her doorstep for James to return. Sadly, he never did.

"Passers-by found James and offered immediate assistance and the paramedics who turned up refused to give up on James, and after nearly an hour of working on him, managed to bring him back to life.

"It really is remarkable that James is still with us today. In my view, James is nothing short of a miracle, and a beacon of light in the evil that is knife crime.

"My final word is to those who think they can get away with carrying out serious acts of violence on our streets and my message to them is clear and it's that we will not stop pursuing you until you face justice."

David Malone, deputy chief prosecutor for CPS London South, said: "The first and last word in this case belongs to James Bascoe-Smith, his mum Lisa and their family whose heroism and dignity throughout contrasts startlingly with the cowardice of those sentenced here today, gang members who have shown no remorse for their despicable actions.

"James's determination has been an inspiration behind this painstaking investigation by the Metropolitan Police Service and the successful prosecution by the Crown Prosecution Service, assisted by counsel.

"Our diligent co-operation in dealing with this brutal act of gang violence has ensured that justice has been delivered."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian soldiers have formed 'blocking units' to shoot deserters

Russian troops are threatening to 'shoot their own soldiers' if they run away, with Putin's army set to withdraw from Kherson
Prince Harry's memoir will come out on January 10

Prince Harry 'named autobiography Spare himself' and has not made any changes to tell-all memoir since the Queen died

Imran Khan was shot on Thursday, prompting protests across the country

Ex-PM of Pakistan Imran Khan reveals he was shot four times in 'assassination attempt'

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero

Dad fatally shot with a bow and arrow by neighbour furious at the noise he was making

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch has said the dispute "remains live" despite calling off next week's rail strikes

Rail strikes called off at eleventh hour: RMT suspends three days of walkouts due to start tomorrow

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at the World Cup

England fans paid to 'spy' for Qatar at World Cup

Asda's Christmas advert features buddy the elf

Battle of the Christmas adverts: Asda, Lidl and Sainsbury's go head to head to win nation's heart

Households with a smart meter will be able to join a scheme offering them money off their energy bills in return for reducing usage and peak times

How to get up to £100 off your energy bill under the new National Grid scheme

Some Spanish airports were forced to close earlier

Spanish airports shut airspace as Chinese rocket plummets back to earth

The indigenous peoples have held some 70 tourists on a boat, it is claimed

Brits among 70 tourists 'captured by Peruvian indigenous group angry at oil spills' in the Amazon

Ostler’s Plantation forest, near Woodhall Spa

Parents charged after three-month-old baby girl mauled to death by a husky at beauty spot

Police launched a murder investigation

Human remains found at cemetery identified as wealthy London pensioner who went missing more than a year ago

Commuters are set to face another week of strike misery

November Train strikes: When are they happening, which rail services are affected, and are Tubes running?

Mr Rokos has put an advert out for a VIP tech support employee

Billionaire hedge fund manager seeks 'iPad butler' to look after family's Apple gadgets

Three people stabbed during street fight in Colindale

Three people stabbed after 'group fight in the street' near London tube station

Elon Musk has begun culling Twitter staff

Thousands of Twitter employees sacked by email as Elon Musk begins cull of workforce

Latest News

See more Latest News

Children as young as nine are running drugs for gangs

Children as young as nine forced to run drugs for gangs as Govt told to treat exploitation 'like terrorism'
Chris Philp defended Braverman's £3,500 Chinook flight

'You get perspective from the air': Minister defends Braverman's £3,500 an hour Chinook flight to migrant centres
Irene needs help to fix her freezing home in Huyton

Pensioner 'faces freezing to death' and is surviving on toast as Britain’s cost of living crisis laid bare
Police want to trace a suspect (left) who has been described by members of the public as looking like David Beckham (right)

David Beckham lookalike hunted by police after theft from builders’ merchant

A couple walk down the street during a blackout in Kyiv

Ukraine’s cities plunged into darkness as Putin targets country’s energy network

Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are reportedly planning to increase capital gains tax

Government 'plans raid on landlords and entrepreneurs' to plug £50 billion hole - with 'longest ever recession' looming
PC Rasvinder Agalliu

'Beauty queen police officer' sacked after being arrested for dealing drugs, as police find cannabis farm at former home
Harper with the toilet seat around her head

'I was so relieved!': Mother thanks firefighters who freed toddler after her head got stuck in a toilet seat
Murder victim Adrian Keise

Three arrested on suspicion of murdering man outside Waterloo station

Russia claims Britain was involved in an attack on its warships

Russia claims it has 'evidence' that the UK was involved in attack on its warships

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

James Brexit

Déjà vu as James O'Brien tries to find out what a Brexit voter thinks they voted for

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’

‘Angry’ caller demands Brexit public inquiry - another explains why rejoining EU is ‘illusionary’
Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for the ‘brilliant’ work of church groups and charities, says Shelagh Fogarty

Migrant crisis would be a ‘fiasco’ if not for ‘brilliant’ work going on, says Shelagh Fogarty
Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Shelagh Fogarty: 'Short-termism' is the problem with UK politics

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments

Qatar hosting World Cup is a ‘mistake of biblical proportions’, says professor after criticism of Southgate’s comments
James O'Brien 'They don't give a fig'

James O'Brien: Right-wing media 'don't give fig' about angering people with 'anti-refugee verbal violence'
Corruption in police force

‘Culture of denial and defensiveness’ has led to corruption within the police force says former Chief Constable
Shelagh Fogarty

'I almost lost my life': YouTuber robbed at knifepoint has now 'lost faith in the police force'
Taxi driver’s tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of asylum seekers

Taxi driver shares tales of Home Office officials ‘letting go’ of potential asylum seekers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit