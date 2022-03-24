Two officers involved in Child Q strip search removed from frontline duties

24 March 2022, 10:06

Hundreds of Londoners gather at Hackney Town Hall for a solidarity rally supporting Child Q
Hundreds of Londoners gather at Hackney Town Hall for a solidarity rally supporting Child Q. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two of the five police officers involved in the strip search of a 15-year-old black girl have been removed from frontline duties, the Met has confirmed.

The development emerged at an online community meeting last night viewed by more than 250 people.

Hackney police’s Basic Unit commander Marcus Barnett said the Met has an issue with viewing inner London children as adults.

He also said what happened to Child Q would probably not have happened to a child living in the Cotswolds.

Mr Barnett said the school “probably should not have called us and we should probably have understood very quickly that we had no role to play there”.

Child Q was pulled out of an exam and put through an invasive strip search while on her period by two Met officers. Her parents were not informed and no drugs were found.

A safeguarding report found the search was unjustified and racism was “likely” to have been a factor in the search.

Child Q, a 15-year-old black girl, was strip searched by police
Child Q, a 15-year-old black girl, was strip searched by police. Picture: Alamy

Her family are suing the Met police and the school “to ensure this never happens again to any other child.”

Philip Glanville, Hackney’s mayor, has called for the head teacher of the school to resign as “part of the process” to bring about change. 

The "school leadership has lost the confidence of the school, myself and the community", he added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia has banned Google News for "spreading disinformation" .

Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Putin is at risk of rebellion from his FSB security service, it's been claimed

Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

Breaking
TfL is being prosecuted over the incident.

Croydon tram crash: TfL to be prosecuted over 'health and safety failings'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Exclusive
Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

Prince William spoke out against slavery

Slavery 'was abhorrent and should never have happened' William says after protests

The UK is set to provide more weaponry to Ukraine, including NLAW anti-tank launchers

UK to send more missiles to Ukraine as Boris declares 'Putin is already failing'

Rishi Sunak is being urged to take more action against the cost of living crisis

Tory MPs urge Sunak to cut taxes quicker as living standards set to plummet

Madeleine Albright has died at the age 85

Madeleine Albright: First female US secretary of state dies aged 85

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded

'Tennis club goes woke': Trans row after upmarket club dumps female membership option

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

John Glen says funding for the NHS is "secure".

'The NHS is very well funded': Treasury minister dodges question on impact of NI change

Latest News

See more Latest News

Switzerland Falling Deaths

Four found dead at bottom of seven-storey building in Switzerland
North Korea carried out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea 'ICBM launch'
Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735

Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash
Kim Jong Un

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday
Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis
Obit Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

Russia Ukraine War

Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war – Nato

US Myanmar Genocide

Russian troops have committed war crimes, says US government

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay roubles for gas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police