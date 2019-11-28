Two pensioners arrested over Carol Morgan 1981 murder

28 November 2019, 00:21

Carol Morgan was found dead in her shop aged 36
Carol Morgan was found dead in her shop aged 36. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Two pensioners have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman in a shop in Bedfordshire 38 years ago.

The body of Carol Morgan, 36, was discovered at the shop she owned, Morgan’s Store, in Leighton Buzzard in August 1981.

It is thought she was repeatedly struck with a “sharp and heavy instrument.”

Despite a number of arrests being made at the time of the killing, no charges have ever been brought against anyone.

On Wednesday, officers from Bedfordshire Police arrested a 69-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman in Brighton on suspicion of her murder.

They are currently being questioned in custody.

Detective Inspector Jerry Waite, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "A number of arrests were made at the time of Carol's death, however no charges were ever brought.

"Our Cold Case Unit reviews every undetected murder every two years, and Carol's case is no exception.

"This goes to show that no murder investigation is ever closed and we will explore all opportunities available, even as much as 38 years later."

DI Waite added that investigations would continue near to Morgan's Store and in the Brighton area.

"I hope that with the passage of time, anyone who now feels able to come forward with any information has the confidence to do so," he said.

"Any details, no matter how small, could be vital."

Anyone with information about the death of Ms Morgan is asked to contact the dedicated Operation Markdown incident room on 01480 422796.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

