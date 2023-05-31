Two people airlifted to hospital after being pulled from sea in Bournemouth in major rescue operation

Two people were pulled from the sea in Bournemouth by the coastguard following reports of people "in difficulty in the water".
By Chris Samuel

Two people were pulled from the sea in Bournemouth by the coastguard following reports of people "in difficulty in the water".

Coastguards searched the area and are satisfied that there were no other people missing.

South Western Ambulance NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said two patients had been taken to Royal Bournemouth Hospital and Poole Hospital after being scrambled to the "sea incident" at 4.07pm.

It's believed the two people were injured, though their condition is unknown. Nobody is thought to have died.

A spokesperson for the service said it sent multiple teams to the scene including six double-crewed ambulances, two air ambulances, a hazardous area response team and a critical care car.

Photos posted by onlookers on social media showed helicopters landing on the beach and a number of emergency service vehicles.

Eeman Qamar was on the beach with her mother and baby.

She said just after 16:00 lifeguards started telling people to clear the beach, saying there had been a major incident.

"After about 20 minutes, the first air ambulance arrived and landed right in the middle of the beach," she told the BBC.

She continued: "The lifeguards started getting on jet skis and boats, searching the sea and about 20 minutes later the second air ambulance arrived and it took another hour-and-a-half for them to finish the whole search and rescue operation."

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has been assisting South Western Ambulance Service after a call was received from Poole Bay RNLI lifeguards about people in difficulty in the water.

"Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent, two air ambulances, Poole and Southbourne coastguard rescue teams, Mudeford RNLI lifeboat, Dorset Police were all sent in support.

Two people were taken to hospital after the incident. Picture: Twitter/@buhalis

"Two people had been pulled from the water and passed into the care of the ambulance service. Coastguards searched to make sure there were no other people missing and are satisfied there are not."

A spokesperson for SWASFT said: "We were called at 16.07 on Wednesday 31 May to a sea incident in Bournemouth. We sent two air ambulances, six double-crewed land ambulances, one critical care car, two operations officers, one doctor, one hazardous area response team and one responding officer.

"We conveyed two patients to Royal Bournemouth Hospital and Poole Hospital."

A spokesperson for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire & Rescue spokesperson said it had been called to East Beach to support a "multi-agency incident" and has since left the scene.

