Two 'girls' left with 'significant injuries' after bus crashes into motorbike in East London

The scene of the crash tonight. Picture: @Hiemishe/ Twitter

By Fran Way

A London bus has crashed into a motorcyclist leaving ‘at least two injured’ in East London.

An air ambulance along with at least 10 other emergency service vehicles are at the scene of the rush hour horror crash on Stamford Hill.

The incident happened on at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill at 5pm.

It is understood that police were initially called to reports of a collision involving a bus and motorcyclist.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at 5:11pm today (31 October) to reports of an incident at Stamford Hill, N16.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by car.

"Two people were treated at the scene. We took one to a major trauma centre as a priority and one was taken to hospital by a Hatzola ambulance crew."

The Mayor of Hackney, Philip Glanville, tweeted: “Awful to hear about this accident tonight in Stamford Hill, first thoughts with those injured in the accident and all those from the community and emergency services who went to help them.”