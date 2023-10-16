Horror in Brussels as two people ‘wearing Sweden football shirts’ shot dead, with 'ISIS member' still on the loose

16 October 2023, 19:56 | Updated: 16 October 2023, 21:31

Two people have been shot dead in Brussels
Two people have been shot dead in Brussels. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least two people have been shot dead in central Brussels by a gunman said to have claimed he was a member of ISIS.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victims are reported to be have been wearing Sweden football shirts ahead of a European Championship qualifier match against Belgium.

Others were said to be hurt in the shooting, which took place at around 7pm local time (6pm UK time). The attacker has not been arrested.

One outlet reported that the gunman shot two people in a hallway, before targeting two more who were in a taxi.

The match was abandoned after Sweden's players decided not to come out for the second half. Fans have been kept inside the stadium.

Police at the scene
Police at the scene. Picture: Getty

Counter-terrorism detectives have taken charge of the investigation, according to French news site Le Figaro.

Local news outlets in Brussels say the attacker is accused of shouting “Allahu Akbar" and firing an AK-47 automatic rifle in all directions after getting off a scooter.

Local reports have claimed that the gunman said on his since-suspended Facebook account that he was a member of ISIS.

The attacker is said to have vowed to "avenge the Muslims" in a post on the social network. He also referred to the six-year-old US-Palestinian boy who was recently killed.

One witness said: ""There was soon a crowd, including the police."I saw the victim less than five metres away from me. A man about 40 years old.

"And then a black Mercedes Vito with two or three bullet holes in it.

"Inside was the driver dead. The injured passenger, half his body filled with blood, but conscious."

An investigating source told MailOnline: "He was also screaming about carrying out a revenge attack.

"He was shooting at various people, and hit a number of them. This had all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack."

But no motive has been officially confirmed by local police.

Brussels
Brussels. Picture: Getty

The attacker is said to have worn a fluorescent orange vest and appeared to open fire in a street before pursuing the victims into the foyer of a building.

Many of the country's top officials and politicians have gathered to consider the response to the attack.

aura Demullier, a spokesperson for the state Crisis Centre, said: "All partners have indeed been called together.

"Everyone is asked to come here as soon as possible to discuss the next move."

Brussels mayor Philippe Close moved to reassure the city's residents after the attack.

"Following the shooting in Brussels, the police have mobilised to secure the city and the surrounding areas, working with the minister of the interior" he said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo sent his "deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels".

The Swedish national team is playing Belgium at Heysel Stadium, around three miles away from where the attack took place.

Belgium has suffered several Islamist terrorist attacks in recent years, among them a 2016 bombing on the Brussels metro that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more. Eight of the attackers were sentenced in September.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Belgium Shooting

Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Israel Palestinians

Aid stuck at Gaza border as Israeli siege strains hospitals and water supplies

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's comments after she reveals couple separated in 2016

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden campaign launches account on Trump’s Truth Social network

Poland Elections

Poland backs centrist opposition after eight years of nationalist rule

Brussels

Two people killed in shooting in Brussels

Donald Trump

Trump has narrow gagging order imposed by judge in election subversion case

Malcolm Rifkind told Andrew Marr that Israel could not be expected not to send in troops to Gaza

Israel's invasion of Gaza likely 'tomorrow or in next few days', says ex-Foreign Secretary, with hostage talks 'a possibility'
World’s Hottest Pepper

Chilli expert scorches his own heat record with the Pepper X

Nick Adderley has been suspended

Northamptonshire police chief suspended after he was pictured wearing his brother’s Falklands War medal

Noiya and Yahel are feared kidnapped

Two British Jewish sisters feared kidnapped by Hamas from Israeli kibbutz after mother killed

Passengers were forced to wait for a plane the following day after someone had an accident on board

easyJet flight from Tenerife to London cancelled after passenger ‘defecated on floor’ after long delay

LinkedIn

LinkedIn lays off about 3% of workforce

Two Jewish schools have been doused in red paint

Jewish schools in London doused in red paint in 'shocking' acts of anti-Semitism amid Israel-Hamas conflict

A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon

Hezbollah destroys Israeli cameras along the Lebanese border as tension soars

Donald Trump

Request for Trump gagging order may be too broad, says judge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Gagging order on Trump would not affect his ability to campaign – prosecutor

Facebook

Kenyan Facebook moderators accuse Meta of not negotiating sincerely

Donald Tusk

Poles vote in huge numbers for centrist opposition

Rishi Sunak said six Brits are confirmed dead after Hamas's massacre

Six Brits killed and 10 missing or dead says Rishi Sunak as he condemns Hamas 'pogrom' in Israel
A woman in distress

Palestinians scramble for food, safety and water before Israeli ground invasion

Police stand guard

Macron holds security meeting with France on high alert after school stabbing

Liam Payne was fined and handed a six-month driving ban.

Liam Payne banned from driving for six months after singer was caught speeding in £35,000 Ford Ranger
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years

Jada Pinkett Smith says there’s ‘no divorce’ on the cards and that she’s in a ‘healing process’ with Will Smith
Nicola Sturgeon arrives at SNP conference.

Nicola Sturgeon denies upstaging Humza Yousaf at SNP conference

Italian leader

Italy approves budget that aims to boost household spending and births

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit