Horror in Brussels as two people ‘wearing Sweden football shirts’ shot dead, with 'ISIS member' still on the loose

Two people have been shot dead in Brussels. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

At least two people have been shot dead in central Brussels by a gunman said to have claimed he was a member of ISIS.

The victims are reported to be have been wearing Sweden football shirts ahead of a European Championship qualifier match against Belgium.

Others were said to be hurt in the shooting, which took place at around 7pm local time (6pm UK time). The attacker has not been arrested.

One outlet reported that the gunman shot two people in a hallway, before targeting two more who were in a taxi.

The match was abandoned after Sweden's players decided not to come out for the second half. Fans have been kept inside the stadium.

Police at the scene. Picture: Getty

Counter-terrorism detectives have taken charge of the investigation, according to French news site Le Figaro.

Local news outlets in Brussels say the attacker is accused of shouting “Allahu Akbar" and firing an AK-47 automatic rifle in all directions after getting off a scooter.

Local reports have claimed that the gunman said on his since-suspended Facebook account that he was a member of ISIS.

The attacker is said to have vowed to "avenge the Muslims" in a post on the social network. He also referred to the six-year-old US-Palestinian boy who was recently killed.

One witness said: ""There was soon a crowd, including the police."I saw the victim less than five metres away from me. A man about 40 years old.

"And then a black Mercedes Vito with two or three bullet holes in it.

"Inside was the driver dead. The injured passenger, half his body filled with blood, but conscious."

An investigating source told MailOnline: "He was also screaming about carrying out a revenge attack.

"He was shooting at various people, and hit a number of them. This had all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack."

But no motive has been officially confirmed by local police.

The attacker is said to have worn a fluorescent orange vest and appeared to open fire in a street before pursuing the victims into the foyer of a building.

Many of the country's top officials and politicians have gathered to consider the response to the attack.

aura Demullier, a spokesperson for the state Crisis Centre, said: "All partners have indeed been called together.

"Everyone is asked to come here as soon as possible to discuss the next move."

Brussels mayor Philippe Close moved to reassure the city's residents after the attack.

"Following the shooting in Brussels, the police have mobilised to secure the city and the surrounding areas, working with the minister of the interior" he said.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo sent his "deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims of the cowardly attack in Brussels".

The Swedish national team is playing Belgium at Heysel Stadium, around three miles away from where the attack took place.

Belgium has suffered several Islamist terrorist attacks in recent years, among them a 2016 bombing on the Brussels metro that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more. Eight of the attackers were sentenced in September.