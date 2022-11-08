Breaking News

Two police officers injured after being hit by a car while dealing with motorway pile-up

The M27, near where the collision took place. Picture: Google Street View

By Kit Heren

Two police officers have been hit while dealing with a four-car pile-up on a motorway.

Hampshire police officers were called to reports of a collision on the M27 at 10am on Wednesday.

One person was seriously injured in the collision.

While dealing with the incident, two officers were hit by a further car. Their condition is still unclear.

The M27 was closed between Fareham and Port Solent was closed, causing four miles of traffic jams.

All eastbound lanes between junction 11 and the A27 near Fareham and junction 12 and the M275 near Port Solent are now open.