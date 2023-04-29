Two stabbed in London nightclub knife rampage as bloodied clothes seen at King's Cross nightlife spot

29 April 2023, 12:54

Forensics investigate the scene
Forensics investigate the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two men in their 20s have been stabbed in a knife rampage at a London nightclub.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police swept on Scala, in King's Cross, at about 5.15am and launched an investigation.

Nobody has been arrested over the attack. Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Forensics officers were outside the club, which was sealed off by police tape, on Saturday morning.

Bloodied clothes could be seen on the pavement near the venue.

Read more: Thug who robbed man at knifepoint told victim he was 'lucky to work for a living' rather than 'having to steal'

The stabbing happened at Scala nightclub
The stabbing happened at Scala nightclub. Picture: Alamy
Forensics deployed to the scene
Forensics deployed to the scene. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police in Camden said: "We're investigating after two men, aged in their 20s, were stabbed in or near to the Scala nightclub in Kings Cross at around 5:15am.

Read more: 'It's a travesty': Sister of banker punched to death in London blasts killer's short sentence as thousands back review

"Neither is in a life-threatening condition.

"There’s been no arrest yet. Witnesses or anyone with info pls call 101 ref 1362/29apr".

Bloodied clothes were seen outside the club
Bloodied clothes were seen outside the club. Picture: Alamy

The club was hosting a night called Stampede, which was due to end by 5am. The website said it has sold out the night repeatedly over the last few years.

Scala can hold up to 800 revellers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Yates gave his partner a chilling nickname

Fiance found dead after being hunted for Marelle Sturrock's suspected murder had 'chilling' nickname for her

People cross into Egypt after being evacuated from Sudan

Civilian death toll tops 400 as battle for Sudan continues

The scene of the deadly crash in California

California man found guilty of killing three boys after doorbell prank

Smoke and flames rise from a burning fuel tank in Crimea

Drones cause massive fire at Crimea oil depot, Russian official claims

William is due to feature in a fly-on-the-wall documentary

William 'to feature in intimate fly-on-the-wall documentary' after Harry's Netflix series

Pope Francis in Budapest, Hungary

Pope urges Hungary to show charity to all as he visits refugees

Ms Creasy was reported to social services

Online troll gets MP investigated by social services for 'anti-man views' in vile bid to get her child taken away

Dillon Reeves grabs the steering wheel on his school bus

‘Little hero’ steers school bus to safety after driver passes out

Rachel blasted the sentence give to Steven Allan (bottom right) over Paul's death

'It's a travesty': Sister of banker punched to death in London blasts killer's short sentence as thousands back review

'Blade runners' have taken to targeting Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras

'Blade Runners' destroying Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras vow to carry on until every one is down 'no matter what'

Charles and Camilla appear in new portraits ahead of the coronation

New portraits of King Charles and Camilla show couple beaming at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation

US President Joe Biden

Biden holds summit with top donors as re-election campaign kicks off

Biden US South Korea

North Korea warns of more military displays after President Biden comments

The UK's top surgeon has said surgeons want to perform operations but can't because of NHS pressures

Top surgeon claims operators are only working once a fortnight because of NHS pressures and strikes

King Charles will be celebrated by Hollywood royalty and kids favourite Winnie-the-Pooh at his Coronation

Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh join star-studded Coronation line-up for King Charles's big day

The plans were left in a Spoons pub in Barrow, Cumbria on a raucous night out

Plans for £1.3bn nuclear submarine found in Cumbrian Wetherspoons toilets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indianapolis shootings

Man sentenced to 240 years in jail for his part in robbery which left four dead

Angela Kelly has moved to the Lake District after being kicked off the Windsor Estate by King Charles

Late Queen's confidante cast out by King Charles - as he kicks dresser out of home on Windsor Estate
Juice mission to Jupiter

Crucial antenna jams on £1.4bn spacecraft bound for Jupiter’s moons

The worker died during work in the West Midlands (Curzon Street site pictured)

HS2 worker dies in industrial incident 'in first fatality during controversial meja-project'
June Fox-Brown was slain by the student and then decapitated at her home

Uni student 'detained indefinitely' after killing and dismembering a great-grandmother, court hears
Fiona Beal began giving her evidence to a murder trial jury

Primary school teacher who stabbed partner and buried his body in garden tells court she 'can't remember much' about killing
Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson

Andy Warhol portrait of disgraced OJ Simpson to go under the hammer

Evacuation flights from Sudan will stop tomorrow.

Evacuation flights from Sudan to end on Saturday evening giving Brits less than a day to flee war hell
TV's Mel Sykes has detailed how she was groped by a celebrity at an awards show over a decade ago - and wa supported by late co-host Des O'Connor after the incident

Mel Sykes has claimed TV personality groped her breasts at awards bash making her "sick"

Members of the GMB have accepted the Government's pay offer to health workers

GMB union votes to accept NHS pay offer after Unite rejects deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The baby took Kate's handbag during the royal outing

Hilarious moment baby steals Kate's bag at Aberfan meet and greet

William and Kate visited the memorial garden

Prince William and Kate pay their respects at Aberfan memorial garden 57 years on from Queen's visit
Floella Benjamin is set to get a key role at the Coronation

Floella Benjamin gets top job at Coronation, as officials plot 'fortress' security for Crown Jewels amid heist fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack
Nick Ferrari and James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly dodges apology to Brits who feel 'abandoned' in Sudan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

'I went into panic mode': James O'Brien caller gambled away his student loan

James on migrant crisis

James O’Brien pulls apart 'grim' anti-refugee rhetoric spouted by the Immigration Minister and Home Secretary
Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office
You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Sudan

UK government has put out 'misinformation' regarding Sudan evacuations, escapee says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit