Two stabbed in London nightclub knife rampage as bloodied clothes seen at King's Cross nightlife spot

Forensics investigate the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two men in their 20s have been stabbed in a knife rampage at a London nightclub.

Police swept on Scala, in King's Cross, at about 5.15am and launched an investigation.

Nobody has been arrested over the attack. Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

Forensics officers were outside the club, which was sealed off by police tape, on Saturday morning.

Bloodied clothes could be seen on the pavement near the venue.

The stabbing happened at Scala nightclub. Picture: Alamy

Forensics deployed to the scene. Picture: Alamy

The Metropolitan Police in Camden said: "We're investigating after two men, aged in their 20s, were stabbed in or near to the Scala nightclub in Kings Cross at around 5:15am.

"Neither is in a life-threatening condition.

"There’s been no arrest yet. Witnesses or anyone with info pls call 101 ref 1362/29apr".

Bloodied clothes were seen outside the club. Picture: Alamy

The club was hosting a night called Stampede, which was due to end by 5am. The website said it has sold out the night repeatedly over the last few years.

Scala can hold up to 800 revellers.