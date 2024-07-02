Two teenage boys, 15 and 16, injured in gun attack on west London street

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Google Streetview

By Asher McShane

Two teenagers have been inured in a shooting in west London.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were rushed to hospital after being injured in the shooting in Verity Close, Ladbroke Grove.

their injuries were assessed as being not life-threatening.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses - no arrests have been made.

Neighbours have described how they heard a ‘massive bang’ and saw a teenager who had been shot in the leg.

Marie White, 67, told the Evening Standard: “I heard a bang like an explosion, it woke me up. I didn’t realise it was a gunshot at first but there was suddenly police everywhere. There was a helicopter above as well. It was very dramatic.”

One neighbour posted on social media last night: "In bed and I hear 4,5 gun shots by verity close #ladbrokegrove."

Another said: "Hi I think I heard a shooting near Ladbroke Grove? Police and helicopter now?!"

Someone else answered: "Yep, 15 year old shot in Verity close but thankfully he's okay and taken into hospital."

Scotland Yard’s Trident unit, which investigates gun crime, is leading the investigation.

"Trident detectives are leading the investigation and are working closely with colleagues from the Central West Command Unit who police Kensington," said a police spokesperson.