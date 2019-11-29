Two victims dead after London Bridge knife terror attack

29 November 2019, 20:46

London Bridge
London Bridge. Picture: PA

Two victims of a knife terror attack on London Bridge have died, according to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Police shot dead the terror suspect, who was wearing a hoax device, after several people were stabbed.

Two of the victims later died, with three remaining in hospital for treatment.

Commissioner Dick said the attack started at nearby Fishmonger's Hall, an events space on the north side of the bridge.

She added: “My understanding is that police were called at 13:58hrs and City of London police officers had bravely and professionally confronted the suspect by 14:03hrs, just five minutes later."

Do you know any of the London Bridge heroes? Contact our newsroom on 0345 60 60 973.

