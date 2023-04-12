Two women critical after one ‘fell from car park’ onto north London high street

Police and paramedics on Wood Green high street this afternoon. Picture: Twitter/@simon_hzero

By Asher McShane

Two women have been critically injured after one of them fell from a building and landed on a pedestrian on the street below.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 4.50pm today to reports of a woman “injured after falling from height” at the busy north London shopping area.

The woman landed on a pedestrian - leaving her critically injured. Police said both women were taken to hospital in critical condition.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Police were called to reports of a woman injured after falling from height in High Road, Wood Green.

"Another woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

"They have been taken to hospital for treatment, where they both remain in a critical condition.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are working to trace their next of kin."

Road closures are in place on High Road Wood Green.

Haringey council posted online: “High Road is currently closed due to an incident.

“This is causing travel disruption in and around N22, so please avoid the area if you can.”

Wood Green High Road was closed between Gladstone Avenue and Alexandra Road.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.