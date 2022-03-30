Breaking News

Two-year-old boy dies after being mauled by dog at a property in Worcestershire

A two-year old boy has died in a dog attack. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A two-year old boy has died in hospital two-days after being mauled by a dog in Worcestershire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boy was seriously injured by the out-of-control dogs at an address in the hamlet of Egdon and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Three dogs found at the property have been removed by police and are being "housed securely" by West Mercia Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Rebecca Love gave an update on the case, stating: "We have been informed this morning that the young boy who was injured in an incident on Monday in Egdon, Worcestershire has sadly passed away.

"Officers responded to a report of a two-year-old child in cardiac arrest at approximately 11.20am on Monday 28 March.

"It was quickly established the child had suffered injuries as a result of being bitten by a dog at the address in Worcestershire. "

The force said the youngster's family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.

Read more: American woman, 23, visiting British boyfriend killed looking wrong way crossing road

Read more: Shrewsbury maternity scandal: 200 babies died after 'catastrophic' NHS failings

SI Love added: "The child was transferred from Worcestershire Royal Hospital to Birmingham Children's Hospital, and despite medical treatment, he has died as a result of his injuries," they added.

"This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

"Three dogs have been removed from the property and are currently being housed securely. I am unable to confirm the breed of the dogs at this time, but we do not believe they are banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

"An investigation continues, and I would ask for your respect for the family's privacy at this very distressing time."