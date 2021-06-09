Two-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by moped in west London

The teen on the moped was arrested at the scene. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A two-year-old girl has been critically injured after being struck by a moped while crossing the road at traffic lights with her family in west London.

Police were called to the scene in Acton at 6:34pm on Tuesday following reports of the collision at the junction of The Vale on Uxbridge Road and Agnes Road, W3.

The rider of the moped, a 19-year-old man, who stopped at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was taken into custody where he remains.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the collision and the girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers put out an appeal for witnesses or any drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident.

➡️Detectives appeal for 📱images and 🎥dash-cam footage following a collision in #Acton #Ealing



➡️A 2-yr-old girl was critically injured after a collision with a moped in #Uxbridge Road at 6:25pm on 8June.



➡️Can you help? Call 02082469820 with info.https://t.co/woTSQb45Li — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 9, 2021

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The incident happened as the girl and her family were crossing the street at traffic lights while other vehicles waited.

"Some of those road users would have seen the incident, or may have recorded the events on dash-cam footage and, if so, I would urge them to come forward and speak to police.

"This information could prove vital in ensuring we can piece together exactly what happened in this incident."

Officers have urged anyone who can assist this investigation to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8246 9820.

You can also contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6736/8June.