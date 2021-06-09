Two-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by moped in west London

9 June 2021, 12:51

The teen on the moped was arrested at the scene.
The teen on the moped was arrested at the scene. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

A two-year-old girl has been critically injured after being struck by a moped while crossing the road at traffic lights with her family in west London.

Police were called to the scene in Acton at 6:34pm on Tuesday following reports of the collision at the junction of The Vale on Uxbridge Road and Agnes Road, W3.

The rider of the moped, a 19-year-old man, who stopped at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was taken into custody where he remains.

The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the collision and the girl was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Officers put out an appeal for witnesses or any drivers with dash-cam footage of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Nush Puvitharan, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "The incident happened as the girl and her family were crossing the street at traffic lights while other vehicles waited.

"Some of those road users would have seen the incident, or may have recorded the events on dash-cam footage and, if so, I would urge them to come forward and speak to police.

"This information could prove vital in ensuring we can piece together exactly what happened in this incident."

Officers have urged anyone who can assist this investigation to contact the witness appeal line on 020 8246 9820.

You can also contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6736/8June.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters search for survivors in a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea (Chung Hoi-sung/AP)

At least four killed as building collapses in South Korea

The UK will host the 2021 G7 Summit in Cornwall this month

G7 summit 2021: Dates, Cornwall location and participating countries revealed
A teacher receives the first shot the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from a paramedic in a vaccination centre at a school, in Lahore, Pakistan (K.M. Chaudary/AP)

Vaccine rollout continues as Pakistan’s Covid-19 death rates fall
The PM will be grilled by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons

Watch again: Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs

Martha White photographed in 2005 (Carol Anne Blitzer/AP)

Woman who inspired US segregated bus boycott dies aged 99

The government acted unlawfully over the firm's contract, the judge ruled

Covid: Govt contract for firm run by Cummings' friends was unlawful, High Court rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien

Queen's portrait removal a 'nonsense story', Oxford graduate tells James O'Brien
Nick told a personal story related to the college

Nick Ferrari hits out at plans to remove portrait of the Queen from Oxford University
Andy Burnham was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Andy Burnham criticises Oxford students for 'divisive' plans to remove portrait of Queen
'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate
Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London