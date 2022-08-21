Tyson Fury devastated after cousin stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

21 August 2022, 11:45 | Updated: 21 August 2022, 14:35

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death
Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Boxer Tyson fury has told of his devastation after his cousin Rico Burton was stabbed to death.

Fury shared the news in an Instagram post this morning.

He said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck.

“This is becoming ridiculous - idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

He called for tougher sentencing for knife criminals, adding “it’s a pandemic. You don’t know how are it is until it’s one of your own.

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment. RIP Rico Burton, may the lord grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon.”

He finished the post with the hashtag: "Only cowards carry weapons."

He added on Twitter: "My cousin was murdered last night. Stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. THIS NEEDS TO STOP"

Mr Burton died in a fight outside a bar in Altrincham, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Police said the incident took place just after 3am this morning in Goose Green, Altrincham. 

Greater Manchester Police says two men were rushed to hospital with serious and life-changing injuries. 

The force said: "A 31-year-old male has sadly passed away a short time later in hospital. A 17-year-old male also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody.

"A murder investigation has been launched and would like to appeal to members of the public who have any further information regarding this incident."

Anyone with information, CCTV, photos, or videos regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 475 of 21/08/2022 or on 0161 856 7386

The death comes amid a recent spate of violent crime in recent days with multiple murder investigations launched in London.

Recent violent attacks in London:

  • Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death in Greenford. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
  • A triple shooting in Brent on Monday left a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a man in his 20s injured, two seriously. There have not been any arrests yet.
  • A stabbing in a restaurant near Oxford Street on Monday left a man dead. Police arrested a man at the scene and charged him with murder.
  • A stabbing in Ealing on Monday saw 58-year-old Aziza Bennis killed. Hanna Bennis, 21, was arrested and charged with murder.
  • A man died in Lewisham on Sunday. Sonny Booty, 36, was found dead in a residential property. A 53-year-old man was charged with murder.
  • A 60-year-old man died in Dagenham on Sunday. A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.
  • A shooting in Walthamstow left a 25-year-old man dead on Saturday. No arrests have been made.
  • A stabbing in east London left a man injured. He was found with stab injuries and shots were also fired in Bohemia Place. More shots were fired nearby around an hour later, but no one else was injured. No arrests have been made.

Last night, four men were stabbed in Brixton. Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk has said he wants to fight Fury next after beating Anthony Joshua in a fight in Saudi Arabia last night.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hollie Dance said she wanted to see people who upload harmful 'challenge' videos prosecuted

Archie's mum calls for people who upload and share harmful viral 'challenge' videos to be prosecuted

The woman was found shot in Leinster Road, Old Swan, Merseyside

Woman found shot dead in Merseyside garden as police launch murder probe

Anthony Joshua lost to Oleksandr Usyk for a second time

Anthony Joshua throws belts and delivers bizarre speech after losing rematch to Oleksandr Usyk

Workers at Felixstowe have gone on strike in a row over pay

Eight-day strike begins at UK’s biggest container port Felixstowe as 2,000 workers walk out over pay

CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on Thursday July 7

Police watchdog considers probe into Met officers' contact with missing Owami Davies

Darya Dugin, daughter of “Putin’s brain” Alexander Dugin, 60, died in the attack on the outskirts of Moscow

Daughter of 'spiritual guide' to Putin's Ukraine invasion killed in Moscow 'car bomb plot meant for her father’

Brits will receive support ahead of winter, the Business Secretary has insisted.

'Help is coming' with cost of living, Business Sec insists amid concerns over winter blackouts

NatWest will pay for transgender staff to get privately-funded hormone treatment

NatWest 'to fund hormone treatment for trans staff' in bid to become more inclusive

Locals climbed the destroyed Russian tanks on display.

Downtown Kyiv turned into open-air museum of burned-out and captured Russian tanks

Actor Stephen Tompkinson will appear at Newcastle Crown Court

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson to appear in court charged with grievous bodily harm

The incident took place near Ballinagare in Ireland's County Roscommon

British toddler run over and killed after 'wandering out of Irish holiday home without parents knowing'

Experts have predicted the price cap on bills could reach £6,089 in April

Energy bills could spike to £6,000 next year, experts warn

Closed doors: A man walks past a shuttered pub in Kent

Britain's pubs, cafes and restaurants shuttered as energy costs push them to the brink

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six

Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

Latest News

See more Latest News

Medic with baby Veronika

Ukrainian medics living at hospital on front line to save premature babies

Floods clear-up

Several killed as floods destroy homes in eastern Afghanistan

Somali soldiers

Somali forces end hotel attack which left 21 dead

Alexander Dugin

Daughter of ideologist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

Landslide on road

Flash flooding leaves 40 dead in northern India

Dry farmland

China plans to use chemicals to generate rain and save harvest

Dorli Rainey

Pensioner who became symbol of Occupy movement dies aged 95

Monkeypox vaccine

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Indonesia

Russia Ukraine War

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

Celebrity Big Brother 2014

Gary Busey charged with sex offences at Monster-Mania Con

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London