Tyson Fury devastated after cousin stabbed to death at pub as boxer calls for knife crime to stop

Tyson Fury revealed his cousin had been knifed to death. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Boxer Tyson fury has told of his devastation after his cousin Rico Burton was stabbed to death.

Fury shared the news in an Instagram post this morning.

He said: “My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck.

“This is becoming ridiculous - idiots carry knives. This needs to stop.”

He called for tougher sentencing for knife criminals, adding “it’s a pandemic. You don’t know how are it is until it’s one of your own.

“Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick. Enjoy every moment. RIP Rico Burton, may the lord grant you a good place in heaven, see you soon.”

He finished the post with the hashtag: "Only cowards carry weapons."

He added on Twitter: "My cousin was murdered last night. Stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. THIS NEEDS TO STOP"

Mr Burton died in a fight outside a bar in Altrincham, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Police said the incident took place just after 3am this morning in Goose Green, Altrincham.

Greater Manchester Police says two men were rushed to hospital with serious and life-changing injuries.

The force said: "A 31-year-old male has sadly passed away a short time later in hospital. A 17-year-old male also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

"A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody.

"A murder investigation has been launched and would like to appeal to members of the public who have any further information regarding this incident."

Anyone with information, CCTV, photos, or videos regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting incident 475 of 21/08/2022 or on 0161 856 7386

The death comes amid a recent spate of violent crime in recent days with multiple murder investigations launched in London.

Recent violent attacks in London:

Thomas O'Halloran, 87, stabbed to death in Greenford . A man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

. A man was arrested on suspicion of murder. A triple shooting in Brent on Monday left a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a man in his 20s injured, two seriously. There have not been any arrests yet.

on Monday left a 17-year-old boy, a 21-year-old man and a man in his 20s injured, two seriously. There have not been any arrests yet. A stabbing in a restaurant near Oxford Street on Monday left a man dead. Police arrested a man at the scene and charged him with murder.

on Monday left a man dead. Police arrested a man at the scene and charged him with murder. A stabbing in Ealing on Monday saw 58-year-old Aziza Bennis killed. Hanna Bennis, 21, was arrested and charged with murder.

saw 58-year-old Aziza Bennis killed. Hanna Bennis, 21, was arrested and charged with murder. A man died in Lewisham on Sunday. Sonny Booty, 36, was found dead in a residential property. A 53-year-old man was charged with murder.

on Sunday. Sonny Booty, 36, was found dead in a residential property. A 53-year-old man was charged with murder. A 60-year-old man died in Dagenham on Sunday. A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder.

on Sunday. A 23-year-old man has been charged with murder. A shooting in Walthamstow left a 25-year-old man dead on Saturday. No arrests have been made.

left a 25-year-old man dead on Saturday. No arrests have been made. A stabbing in east London left a man injured. He was found with stab injuries and shots were also fired in Bohemia Place. More shots were fired nearby around an hour later, but no one else was injured. No arrests have been made.

Last night, four men were stabbed in Brixton. Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

