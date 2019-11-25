Uber refused licence to operate in London by TfL

Uber refused licence to operate in London by TfL. Picture: PA

Transport for London has not granted Uber a new licence to operate in London because of "several breaches that placed passenger and their safety at risk".

The ride-sharing app will lose its existing licence to operate at 11.59pm today. It will be allowed to continue to operate pending an appeal.

TfL's director of licensing, regulation and charging Helen Chapman said: "As the regulator of private hire services in London we are required to make a decision today on whether Uber is fit and proper to hold a licence.

"Safety is our absolute top priority. While we recognise Uber has made improvements, it is unacceptable that Uber has allowed passengers to get into minicabs with drivers who are potentially unlicensed and uninsured.

"It is clearly concerning that these issues arose, but it is also concerning that we cannot be confident that similar issues won't happen again in future."

Uber refused licence to operate in London by TfL. Picture: PA

In June 2018, Uber was granted a 15 month licence by a judge after an appeal against TfL.

In September 2019, the firm had its right to operate in London extended for just two months - the shortest licence of its kind ever issued by London transport authorities.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I support the decision by TfL’s licensing officials today in relation to Uber and completely understand why the decision was taken.

Keeping Londoners safe is my absolute number-one priority, and TfL have identified a pattern of failure by Uber that has directly put passengers’ safety at risk."

He added: "I know this decision may be unpopular with Uber users, but their safety is the paramount concern.

Regulations are there to keep Londoners safe, and fully complying with TfL’s strict standards is essential if private hire operators want a licence to operate in London.”