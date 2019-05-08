Uber Strike Over Pay And Conditions

Drivers will be creating a digital picket line as they go on strike. Picture: PA

A boycott of Uber is taking place on Wednesday with drivers turning off the app in a protest over pay and conditions.

Ride-hailing drivers across the globe are going on strike on Wednesday in a protest over pay and conditions.

Demonstrations will take place outside Uber offices in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Nottingham. While in the US strikes are planned for New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Demonstrating drivers say they intend to send a message to Uber and its rivals: They want liveable incomes, job security and regulated fares, among other demands.

In the UK the United Private Hire Drivers Branch of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) said it will stage a nine-hour boycott of the app between 07:00 and 16:00, and expects hundreds of drivers to take part.

James Farrar a spokesperson for the union said: "Uber's flotation is shaping up to be an unprecedented international orgy of greed as investors cash in on one of the most abusive business models ever to emerge from Silicon Valley.

" It is the drivers who have created this extraordinary wealth but they continue to be denied even the most basic workplace rights. We call on the public not to cross the digital picket line on 8 May but to stand in solidarity with impoverished drivers across the world who have made Uber so successful."