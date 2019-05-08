Uber Strike Over Pay And Conditions

8 May 2019, 09:25

Drivers will be creating a digital picket line as they go on strike.
Drivers will be creating a digital picket line as they go on strike. Picture: PA

A boycott of Uber is taking place on Wednesday with drivers turning off the app in a protest over pay and conditions.

Ride-hailing drivers across the globe are going on strike on Wednesday in a protest over pay and conditions.

Demonstrations will take place outside Uber offices in London, Glasgow,  Birmingham and Nottingham. While in the US strikes are planned for New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego, Philadelphia and Washington DC.

Demonstrating drivers say they intend to send a message to Uber and its rivals: They want liveable incomes, job security and regulated fares, among other demands.

In the UK the United Private Hire Drivers Branch of the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) said it will stage a nine-hour boycott of the app between 07:00 and 16:00, and expects hundreds of drivers to take part.

James Farrar a spokesperson for the union said: "Uber's flotation is shaping up to be an unprecedented international orgy of greed as investors cash in on one of the most abusive business models ever to emerge from Silicon Valley.

" It is the drivers who have created this extraordinary wealth but they continue to be denied even the most basic workplace rights. We call on the public not to cross the digital picket line on 8 May but to stand in solidarity with impoverished drivers across the world who have made Uber so successful."

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Crane operator, 19, saves 14 people from burning building in China

Multi-billion pound renovation of Parliament moves a step closer

Iran threatens uranium enrichment as it pulls out of parts of 2015 nuclear deal

Man, 23, shot dead in Birmingham

'Lost' piece of Stonehenge returned after 60 years

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?