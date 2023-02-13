UEFA responsible for Champions League final chaos after blaming Liverpool fans, report finds

13 February 2023, 22:37 | Updated: 13 February 2023, 22:44

UEFA bears "primary responsibility for failures"
UEFA bears "primary responsibility for failures". Picture: Alamy

By James Hockaday

The long-awaited report into the chaos at the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid lays the blame on UEFA and French police.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans were seen clambering over barriers as huge crowds continued to build outside the Stade de France in Paris on May 28 last year.

Congestion had reached dangerous levels, and the police's response was to indiscriminately pepper spray and tear gas supporters.

Among them were children who were pressed up against the railings in an attempt to relieve pressure on the turnstiles.

Both UEFA and French authorities initially tried blaming the chaos on Liverpool fans, who will be all too aware of the false accusations thrown their way after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Read more: Liverpool fans unfairly blamed for Champions League final chaos, says French Senate

Read more: UEFA 'sincerely apologises' to fans over violence at Champions League final

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground showing their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final
Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground showing their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final. Picture: Alamy

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, claimed "30,000 to 40,000 Liverpool fans" had forged or no tickets, alleging there had been an "industrial scale" ticket fraud.

French ministers had talked of Liverpool supporters as having been a major hooligan threat, contrary to the Merseyside Police intelligence.

It later emerged police had acted on a misconceived view of the Hillsborough disaster and believed it meant they had to have riot police in force.

However, an independent report into the potentially life-threatening incident, leaked on Monday, said there was “no evidence” to support the “reprehensible” claims.

The findings of the report, commissioned by UEFA after the final, concluded that as the “event owner”, the footballing body “bears primary responsibility for failures which almost led to disaster”.

Liverpool fans before the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Stade de France
Liverpool fans before the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Stade de France. Picture: Alamy

A rail strike meant only one of the two railway lines to the stadium was fully operational on the day.

This resulted in thousands of Liverpool fans travelling all arriving at the same Stade de France Saint-Denis station.

They were then directed into a built-up area and through a narrow subway and motorway underpass partially blocked by police vans.

This led to a checkpoint at the foot of a 30-foot wide ramp which was not designated as a main entrance.

The amount of time to check tickets - complicated by a mix of paper and digital tickets - resulted in huge congestion building up at checkpoints.

An estimated 15,000 fans were stuck in that area more than two-and-a-half hours before kick-off.

The French Senate report into the final accepted a "risk of crushing" did develop, which was particularly traumatic for Liverpool fans - specifically Hillsborough survivors - and ticket pre-checks were abandoned.

Abandoning ticket checks allowed a number of local youths to access the perimeter of the stadium.

A number of those either attempted - and some succeeded - to jump the fence or tried to steal tickets from fans penned in as the turnstiles had been closed.

The Senate report estimated 300-400 locals committed "numerous acts of theft with violence observed by the police".

After the match local gangs ambushed fans exiting the stadium and with no police protection numerous were subjected to violent robberies by thugs with weapons.

As the match drew to a close, police in riot gear emerged inside the stadium and proceeded to position themselves around Liverpool's but not Madrid's end.

A police officer uses pepper spray.
A police officer uses pepper spray. Picture: Alamy

However, a lack of presence outside the stadium contributed to gangs running riot against defenceless supporters outside.

Kick-off was delayed initially for 15 minutes, which was later extended to 36 minutes.

An initial message displayed on screens inside incorrectly blaming Liverpool fans' late arrival which prompted outrage from Reds supporters already inside.

UEFA doubled-down on the blame after the match, issuing a statement saying: "The turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles".

Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, said UEFA’s report “vindicates what I and other fans have been saying all along”.

“That is, it was the fans who averted a disaster and were clearly not to blame, whilst the organisers - UEFA and the French authorities - were really responsible," he added.

"Fans who travelled to Paris expecting the night of their lives were put in harm's way by the very people who are meant to protect them."

They deserve a full and unreserved apology from authorities including UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Following events in Paris more than 600 Liverpool fans are being represented by law firm Leigh Davy in a bid for compensation.

Fans waited for hours to gain access to ground.
Fans waited for hours to gain access to ground. Picture: Alamy

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis apologised to all those affected by the near-disaster.

"In particular, I would like to apologise to the supporters of Liverpool FC for the experiences many of them had when attending the game and for the messages released prior to and during the game which had the effect of unjustly blaming them for the situation leading to the delayed kick-off," he added.

"UEFA is committed to learning from the events of 28 May, and will cooperate closely with supporters' groups, the finalist clubs, the host associations and local authorities in order to deliver outstanding finals where everyone can enjoy the game in a safe, secure and welcoming environment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House

US defends decision to shoot down three unidentified objects

Marco Goecke, 50, wiped the faecal matter across dance critic Wiebke Hüster's face a

Raging ballet choreographer smears dog faeces in critic's face after comparing show to being 'driven mad and killed by boredom'
Turkey Syria Earthqauke

Search for earthquake survivors enters final hours in Turkey and Syria

Rescuers at work in Antakya

Turkey earthquake survivors face despair, as rescues wane

There is no indication of alien activity, the White House has said.

'There is no indication of aliens': White House shoots down connection between UFOs and extra terrestrial activity

NCA's seven most wanted

'Britain's FBI' appeals to find UK's seven most wanted fugitives in international hunt

Ashley Dale was shot dead in her back garden last summer.

Two more men charged with murder over death of council worker Ashley Dale

Artist's sketch of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi in court in court in Washington in December

Human rights group questions Lockerbie suspect’s extradition

Nicola's partner Paul said he is "100 per cent" sure she is alive

Police hunting missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley pay a visit to caravan park yards from river where she was last seen

Brooklyn truck attack comp

Several people injured after truck mows down pedestrians in New York

Tony Colston-Hayter, 57, was caught 'desperately' stealing letters from a postbox

Ex-rave organiser the 'Acid House King' whose home-built fraud machine stole £500k jailed for stealing from letterboxes

Israeli protest outside the Knesset

Thousands protest in Israel as Netanyahu allies push judicial overhaul

The search for Nicola Bulley continues

Shabby van, hooded men or fell in the river: Five theories about what happened to Nicola Bulley

Wayne Couzens lost his appeal

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to indecent exposure

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important pay victory. Workers have stood firm and with the support of their union, Unite, they have secured a richly deserved pay increase.

London bus drivers accept 18% pay rise as Abellio shakes on 'greatly improved' deal

Sebastien Lecornu

France brands depiction of troops in Wakanda Forever ‘false and misleading’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Silvio Berlusconi

Italy’s ex-premier Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelensky

PM Rishi Sunak stressed the UK wouldn't tolerate Chinese balloons in UK airspace.

British war planes on standby '24/7' to shoot down Chinese spy balloon says Rishi Sunak

Camilla was to visit Elmhurst Ballet School, in Birmingham, and Southwater One Library in Telford as part of the royal visit.

Queen Consort Camilla forced to cancel week of royal visits after 'testing positive' for Covid
Ukrainian soldiers in a tank in Bakhmut

Russia pushes advance on Bakhmut and bolsters defences in south

Sky Brown was already the Olympic bronze medallist

British skateboarder Sky Brown becomes world champion at the age of 14

Mohammad Rasoulof

Iran releases film-maker held for six months over criticism of government

Natasha Johnston

First pictures of Natasha Johnston, dog walker mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin

China says more than 10 US balloons flew in its airspace in past year

Brianna was stabbed to death in a Cheshire park

Family of Brianna Ghey pay tribute to 'strong and fearless' daughter as heartbreaking final TikToks emerge
A man looks at the remains of his house in Antakya

More earthquake survivors rescued in Turkey but survival window closing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers
'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K after Lee Anderson remarks

'How many cars do you have?': Andrew Castle caller challenges people on £30K needing foodbanks
Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit