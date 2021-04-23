UK considers sending drugs and equipment to help India's Covid struggle

23 April 2021, 20:30 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 20:37

India is struggling to contain its surging Covid-19 outbreak
India is struggling to contain its surging Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The UK is looking into sending vital drugs and equipment to India as the country continues to grapple with surging Covid-19 cases.

Understaffed hospitals in India are struggling with the influx of patients and there are concerns about the supply of oxygen.

There are also worries about a variant first identified there, which led to the country being placed onto the UK's red list.

Boris Johnson, who cancelled a trip to India on Monday, said: "We're looking at what we can do to help and support the people of India, possibly with ventilators."

Read more: Travel restrictions for passengers entering UK from India as country added to red list

He added: "Thanks to the ventilator challenge, the huge efforts of British manufacturers, we're better able now to deliver ventilators to other countries."

"But also possibly with therapeutics, Dexamethasone, other things, we'll look at what we can do to help."

India's addition to the UK's red list means anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident, or a British citizen, is banned from entering if they were in the country in the last 10 days.

Anyone who qualifies will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

On Thursday, India reported more than 314,000 new cases – the highest daily total recorded anywhere in the world.

It also has the second highest number of cases globally, with 15.9 million. Only the US has reported more.

Johns Hopkins University says 186,000 have died from Covid-19 in India.

The variant first detected in India, B.1.617, was noted internationally in October and first identified in the UK in February. More than 100 cases of it have since been detected in the UK.

Public Health England is unsure if it can transmit more easily or evade vaccine protection.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Epstein investigation

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty at first in-person court appearance
First Minister Mark Drakeford

UK is 'no longer' in a pandemic, Wales' First Minister says

Boris Johnson has denied Dominic Cummings' accusations

Boris Johnson denies blocking inquiry 'because it could expose Carrie Symonds' friend'
Police near the scene of a stabbing at a police station in Rambouillet, south-west of Paris

Terror probe as French police official fatally stabbed inside station
Kristen Welker, of NBC News

US TV journalist Kristen Welker reveals difficulties with infertility
Students occupying University of Manchester buildings unfurled banners on Friday morning

Rent strike students occupy university buildings 'until demands are met'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James gave his thoughts on the whole saga

James O'Brien perfectly sums up the Boris Johnson Dyson texts saga
Nick felt the need for LBC to get involved

'I think it's time for LBC to get involved in this' - Nick Ferrari helps caller
Stuart Lawrence

Stephen Lawrence Day: Brother Stuart responds to UK race report verdict
Nick challenged the Culture Minister over Covid mourner limits at funerals

'You only get one chance to say goodbye' - Nick Ferrari challenges Minister over mourner limits
A leak of the PM's text has caused a call for an investigation

'PM was right to hire Dominic Cummings' former Tory adviser says
David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London