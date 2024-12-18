Exclusive

Ministers may boost UK air defences, Defence Secretary says, after 'underfunded' system branded 'negligible'

18 December 2024, 18:58 | Updated: 18 December 2024, 19:02

Defence Secretary John Healey with Andrew Marr

By Kit Heren

Britain could be set to boost its missile defences after next year's military review, the Defence Secretary has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Healey told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that his job was "to rebuild the strength of... British defences".

The Defence Secretary's review of military spending is due to report in the spring.

It comes after John Ellwood, the Conservative former junior defence minister, warned that the UK needed its own version of the Israeli 'iron dome' missile defence system.

The UK does have missile defences currently, notably the Navy's Type 45 destroyers. The UK also has Sky Sabre medium-range mobile system which can engage with fighter aircraft, attack helicopters, drones, and laser guided smart bombs. RAF Lightning and Typhoon jets can shoot down hostile aircraft. The UK is also part of NATO’s missile defence system.

Read more: Keir Starmer urges Donald Trump to 'stand together with Ukraine' as president-elect prepares to take power

Read more: Donald Trump could stop Ukraine using US made missiles branding decision by Biden a 'big mistake'

Defence Secretary John Healey in Kyiv
Defence Secretary John Healey in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

But earlier this year a review by the military contractor NorthropGrumman found that the UK's "current capabilities are very limited, to the point of being negligible".

The company said this was the "result of long-term under-investment and an over-reliance on Nato partners’ capabilities.

“This capability gap poses a significant risk to national security and the war demonstrates why [integrated air and missile defence] is now a critical requirement," they added.

The old Rapier missile system (right) is driven past the new Sky Sabre air defence system in early 2022
The old Rapier missile system (right) is driven past the new Sky Sabre air defence system in early 2022. Picture: Alamy

Mr Healey told Andrew that the strategic defence review (SDR) includes looking at "the strength of our homeland defences, and that in this day and age, with the sort of sabotage and threats that we've seen, for instance, to our undersea cables and communication lines, has a number of levels, and the SDR is considering that.

He added that this went alongside "our determination to play a leading role in NATO and recognise that Britain has a role in coordinating allies, including in support of Ukraine, which is the job in hand... for me today."

Mr Healey told Andrew that Ukraine is in a "critical period" of the war with Russia.

David Lidington and Shelagh Fogarty on European defence spending

"Russians are putting Ukraine under pressure on the front line, but Putin himself is showing signs of weakness, calling in North Korean troops to reinforce his own army, walking out on Assad and failing to defend his own positions in Syria," he said.

"But I'm here discussing with the Ukrainians and the Ukrainian Defence Minister our joint plan for 2025 and I'm here to say, look, the UK is stepping up further the military help we will give, and also stepping up further the UK international leadership to try and coordinate allies so that we can stand with Ukraine throughout 2025 and beyond."

He was speaking after Keir Starmer this week visited British forces in Estonia, which borders Russia, and said that Europe needed to step up its military preparedness against the threat posed by the Kremlin.

But the Prime Minister refused to commit to increasing defence spending to 3% of GDP, from its current level of around 2.3%.

Trump was 'right' to call out Nato on defence spending, says Keir Starmer

Mr Healey would also not go further, saying: "Those are discussions that may develop in the long term planning for NATO.

"For now, my job as Defence Secretary is to make sure that we can rebuild the strength of our own British defences, that we can play a much stronger role as a leader within NATO and in Ukraine, as I am here, that we can set out and we can deliver a joint plan with the Ukrainians.

"That means we step up our support for their training, we step up their support for their defence industry, we step up the military aid we can provide, and we also step up the UK leadership in coordinating other international countries to do more."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two giant mastodon teeth with a human hand for scale

Fossilised mastodon jaw unearthed after man spots two giant teeth in garden

x

Man, 21, admits murdering artist he 'ambushed' on dog walk

A Sotheby's expert points at the ancient tablet

Oldest known tablet bearing the 10 Commandments sells for almost £4m

Keir Starmer has urged Donald Trump to 'stand together with Ukraine'

Keir Starmer urges Donald Trump to 'stand together with Ukraine' as president-elect prepares to take power

Elon Musk is now richer than Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg combined

Elon Musk's net worth reaches record $486bn - more than Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg combined

Humza Yousaf has 'grave concerns' about rise in support for Reform in Scotland.

Yousaf warns Reform 'juggernaut' hard to stop in Scotland

The murder suspect was caught on camera by Google Street Views

'Killer' caught on Google Maps 'stuffing body into car boot', as man and woman arrested

A Playboy model has died after going abroad for a BBL

Playboy model who dated Raheem Sterling died just days after returning to UK following secret Brazilian Butt Lift

Liberia's parliament building on fire

Liberia’s parliament building catches fire amid anti-government protests

Nasen Saadi murdered Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach attempted to murder her wife Leanne Miles

Criminology student found guilty of murdering personal trainer in 'random attack' on Bournemouth beach

Iran Headscarf Law

Iran pauses process to implement stricter headscarf law for women, official says

Thomas Johnson was seen inhaling laughing gas whilst driving the vehicle shortly before crashing, killing three teenagers

Moment teen driver inhales laughing gas behind the wheel as he is jailed for nine years for killing three friends in crash
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy looks on as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe

France’s highest court upholds sentencing of ex-president in corruption case

A court artist drawing of Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing by video-link from Belmarsh prison

Man, 18, denies murders of three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido

Janice Joostema had her bag stolen on Oxford Street.

Moment influencer has £10,000 Hermes Birkin bag stolen from Oxford Street changing room

Latest News

See more Latest News

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

Pope Francis visited Iraq in 2021.

Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans

Children as young as 10 identified in terror plots as police reveal three late-stage attacks stopped
Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder

Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures during the Senate session in Rome

Italy’s premier defends friendship with Elon Musk and asserts her independence

Ottavia Piana was finally rescued from the cave after being trapped for 75 hours

Injured explorer trapped in Italian cave for over three days finally rescued

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK.

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK
James' crewmate was taken to hospital after the incident.

WATCH: Shocking moment patient spits in the face of paramedic trying to treat them

Two groups were in an altercation at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

Man injured in chemical attack at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland as three arrested

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, before departing on their space mission.

Astronauts stranded in space face further setback as SpaceX delays ISS rescue mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News