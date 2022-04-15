UK Bank Holiday weather: Sunny 23C long weekend to be 'hotter than Ibiza'

15 April 2022, 07:39

London is set to be hotter than Ibiza on Good Friday and there's good weather forecast for the rest of the Bank Holiday
London is set to be hotter than Ibiza on Good Friday and there's good weather forecast for the rest of the Bank Holiday. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Good Friday is set to be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures hotter than Ibiza in some places, forecasters say, and there will be "very pleasant" spring conditions over the rest of the Easter weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said highs of up to 23C were expected in London, breaking the record of 20.8C from March.

This is set ot make the capital hotter than both Mallorca and Madeira, both at 20 degrees, and it will be comfortably warmer in London than the 18 degrees expected in Malta, Ibiza and Crete.

But the warm weather will not be limited to the capital, with the mercury predicted to reach the high teens in northern areas including Yorkshire and parts of Scotland.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make secret visit to the Queen in Windsor

Read more: Govt signed refugee deal months after condemning Rwanda for human rights abuses

"It's looking like Friday will be the warmest day of the year with highs of 22 to 23C, probably most likely in London," the forecaster said.

"The current highest temperature is 20.8C which was recorded in two places - St James Park in London on 23 March and Treknow in Cornwall on 25 March - so we should beat that tomorrow. Widely, it will be quite a warm day."

Mr Keates said although there may not be uninterrupted blue skies, most areas of the UK would enjoy sunny spells and high temperatures.

He urged beach-goers to "stick on the sunscreen" and drink plenty of water to protect against higher-than-average UV levels.

The strength of UV rays could hit 6, which is considered "high" on the Met Office's index.

This increase has been caused by slightly depleted stratospheric ozone, which helps protect Earth from the rays, he said.

Naturally occurring reactions in the atmosphere as well as man-made emissions both contribute to the phenomenon, which is usually temporary, the forecaster added.

He said: "It's a naturally fluctuating cycle, in part not helped by human emissions. There will be a short-term, slight depletion (in stratospheric ozone)... and the sun gets stronger in mid-April as well.

"So if you're going to be outside for a long time, stick on the sunscreen and protect yourself basically as there's a slightly elevated risk of sunburn."

Mr Keates said that some coastal areas may experience "misty and murky" conditions caused by cloud earlier in the day but a lot of areas would be "bright if not sunny".

Late in the afternoon there could be some showers across the Pennines and southern Scotland, but they are unlikely to be heavy.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the bravery of his countrymen in a late-night address

Zelenskyy hails bravery of Ukrainian fighters as country withstands 50 days of war

Dr Tedros said "the world is not treating the human race the same way"

World’s focus on Ukraine over conflicts in Africa is ‘racist’ says WHO boss

More than 160 other British organisations have condemned the plan to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda

Govt signed refugee deal months after condemning Rwanda for human rights abuses

PC Adnan Arib was kicked out of the Met for trying to pursue sexual relationships with two schoolgirls.

Met cop kicked out of force after trying to pursue sexual relationships with schoolgirls

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK yesterday to visit the Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make secret visit to the Queen in Windsor

Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, has sunk

Russian warship sinks after 'missile attack' but Kremlin claims it sank in 'stormy seas'

health minister

Four German 'far-right extremists' arrested 'after plot to kidnap health minister over Covid foiled'
Lorena tried to flee the house and save her two young children

Pictured: Children, 3 and 5, who died after house fire as neighbours tried to save them

isis beatle

British 'Isis Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh guilty of hostage taking after US trial

Imran Ahmad Khan will resign as MP for Wakefield

Imran Ahmad Khan: MP resigns after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

Holidaymakers were today facing travel chaos as millions of people set off for four-day trips for the Easter weekend.

Easter kicks off with travel chaos on the roads and in airports

le pen

France could be next to leave EU in secret 'Frexit' plan if Le Pen wins, warns Macron

The first photo of the British volunteer captured by invading forces in Ukraine has emerged

First photo of battered Brit captured by Russians in Mariupol's last stand emerges

doctor

Ex-GP who attacked victims in their homes guilty of more than 50 sex crimes

Hankey admitted touching a girl

Darts world champion Ted Hankey admits sexually assaulting woman

Lalene Malik, 23, did not realise she was pregnant

Student unaware she was pregnant due to botched blood test until she gave birth in toilet bowl

Latest News

See more Latest News

Masked Palestinians take position during clash with Israeli security forces at the Al Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Palestinians injured in tensions at mosque in Jerusalem
The skyline of Beijing is reflected in the sunglasses of a woman wearing a face mask

Shutdowns spread in China as coronavirus infections rise

President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a news conference

Zelensky: Ukrainians should be proud for surviving 50 days of Russian invasion
Russia Ukraine War

Blow for Russian military as damaged Black Sea flagship sinks
SpaceX

Fuel leak thwarts Nasa’s dress rehearsal for moon rocket

Subway Shooting

Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

American Hostages-Beheadings

Briton convicted as ‘Beatle’ in Islamic State beheadings trial
The Russian missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

Pope Francis hoists the Godspell book during a Chrism Mass inside St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican

Pope Francis visits Italian prison for Holy Week foot-washing ritual
Letizia Battaglia

Photographer Letizia Battaglia, who shot life and death in Palermo, dies aged 87

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 14/04 | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

CWU chief Dave Ward takes your calls | Watch again

Nick believes Boris should get another chance

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake
Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller

Govt's migrant deportation plans 'legalised trafficking', argues Rwandan caller
'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists

'Liberal loveys' should back Boris Johnson's Rwanda strategy, caller insists
Rwanda migrant deal makes Brits people traffickers, caller cries

Rwanda migrant deal turns Brits into people traffickers, caller cries
'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who says Rwanda plans 'good idea'

'You don't want them here!': Sadiq Khan's clash with caller who backs Rwanda plans
Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing

Sadiq Khan attacks PM's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing
The Secretary of State for Wales defended the Prime Minister over partygate fines

Nick Ferrari challenges Welsh Secretary over Boris Johnson's partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 13/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police