UK's cheapest and most expensive petrol stations revealed - full list

Morrisons vs. Shell - who comes out on top? Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Britain's cheapest and most expensive petrol stations have been revealed, with UK supermarkets offering the lowest prices.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fuel prices skyrocketed in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with some petrol stations in London charging as much as £2 per litre.

Both petrol and diesel prices have come down in recent months, with UK supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons and Asda typically offering the cheapest prices.

Meanwhile, Shell fuel stations are typically the most expensive in the country, according to new data from the RAC foundation.

Morrisons is the cheapest for fuel in the UK, RAC data suggests. Picture: Getty

On average, Shell fuel stations charged an average of 142.6p per litre for petrol and 151.2p per litre for diesel on Thursday, more than any other retailers.

Morrisons was found to have the lowest price for fuel, with forecourts charging, on average, of 136.9p per litre for petrol and 145.5p per litre for diesel.

This means it would typically be £3.14 cheaper to fill up a 55-litre family petrol car at Morrisons compared with Shell.

Petrol prices - most expensive to cheapest

Shell fuel stations are the most expensive in the UK, RAC data suggests. Picture: Getty

1. Shell 142.6p

2. BP 140.8p

3. Esso 139.5p

4. Texaco 138.7p

5. Applegreen 138.0p

6. Jet 137.9p

7. Tesco 137.4p

8. Sainsbury's 137.3p

9. Asda 137.2p

10. Morrisons 136.9p

Read More: UK economy rebounds in November with 0.3% growth after shrinking in October

Read More: Mortgage burden to ease for many after big banks make ‘very significant' cuts to rates

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: "While this data shows that on average supermarket-branded fuel is most keenly priced, as might be expected, motorists would still be best advised to shop around because the data also shows that prices are influenced by local competition.

"The transparency this data provides will give both motorists and ministers a better picture of the petrol and diesel market. "Topping this price league table should give retailers cause for concern."

Shell was approached for a comment.

The company's website states that prices vary between forecourts "for a number of reasons" such as the cost of buying and transporting the fuel, and operating each site.

It adds: "Shell is only legally able to control prices at company-owned sites, which constitute approximately half of the Shell-branded network in the UK.

"The other half of Shell branded service stations are owned by independent dealers who set their own prices."