UK to close all travel corridors from Monday, Boris Johnson announces

15 January 2021, 17:08 | Updated: 15 January 2021, 17:51

By Nick Hardinges

The UK will close all its travel corridors from 4am on Monday meaning any arrivals will need to self-isolate, Boris Johnson has announced.

Speaking during Friday's coronavirus press conference at Downing Street, the prime minister said the measure was being introduced in a bid to protect the UK against new variants.

The move ends the quarantine exemption for arrivals from selected nations and means people must provide evidence of a negative test from within the previous 72 hours before being let into the country.

However, they must immediately self-isolate for 10 days upon landing in Britain, however if that individual tests negative after five days they can leave their quarantine.

It comes roughly 24 hours after the government announced a ban on flights from South America, Panama, Cape Verde and Portugal due to Brazil's new Covid strain.

Boris Johnson said the UK will close all its travel corridors from Monday morning
Boris Johnson said the UK will close all its travel corridors from Monday morning. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson told the Downing Street press conference: "It's precisely because we have the hope of that vaccine and the risk of new strains coming from overseas that we must take additional steps now to stop those strains from entering the country.

"Yesterday we announced that we're banning flights from South America and Portugal.

"And to protect us against the risk from as-yet-unidentified strains we will also temporarily close all travel corridors from 0400 on Monday.

"Following conversations with the devolved administrations, we will act together so this applies across the whole of the UK."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter immediately after: "Travel Corridors assess public health risk from the original SARS-COV-2, but it’s impossible for the Joint Biosecurity Centre to provide live scientific updates to predict which countries or regions will now originate new variants.

"Travel Corridors are therefore suspended for now.

"The suspension comes into force from 4.00am on Monday.

"There will be more enforcement checks & fewer exemptions.

"International arrivals will need to have a negative COVID-19 test & self-isolate for 10 days or Test to Release after 5.

"This action will slow the spread of new variants whilst millions receive their vaccinations."

