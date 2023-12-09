UK 'complicit in the killing of children' in Gaza claims Scotland's First Minister after UK abstains from ceasefire vote

9 December 2023, 23:35 | Updated: 9 December 2023, 23:52

The UK is 'complicit in the killing of thousands of children,' Scotland's First Minister has claimed after the UK abstained on a United Nations vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The UK is 'complicit in the killing of thousands of children,' Scotland's First Minister has claimed after the UK abstained on a United Nations vote for a ceasefire in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The UK is 'complicit in the killing of thousands of children,' Scotland's First Minister has claimed after the UK abstained on a United Nations vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

First Minister Humza Yousaf, who has Palestinian in-laws, said it was "incomprehensible" that the UK abstained from a vote at the UN Security Council.

Writing on X, Mr Yousaf said: "I agree with @savechildrenuk. I find it incomprehensible that the UK did not vote for a ceasefire. How can you choose to be complicit in the killing of thousands of children?

"Shame on the UK Government & Keir Starmer's Labour Party who refuse to back a #CeasefireNow".

The Gaza Genocide Emergency Committee organised protests across Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

It comes after a day of protests across the country, including London and in Scotland, in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen, calling for a ceasefire in the war-torn region.

Demonstrators held signs reading "ceasefire now", while other marchers carried banners reading "stop the genocide".

Read More: Police arrest 13 as tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Gaza ceasefire

Read More: Erdogan accuses West of ‘barbarism’ and Islamophobia over war in Gaza

The UK on Friday chose to abstain on a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Thirteen of the 15-member security council voted in favour, but the action was blocked because of Washington's veto.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had warned of a "humanitarian catastrophe" in Gaza as he urged the nations to demand Israel stops the war.

He argued that Gaza is at "a breaking point", that there is a serious threat of starvation and that there is a risk of "mass displacement into Egypt".

It comes as the Labour Party stepped up its criticism of 'intolerable' killings in Gaza.

The party has called for government ministers to impose travel bans on Israelis responsible for settler violence in the West Bank.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the Government to provide greater assistance to humanitarian organisations supporting Palestinians.

Palestinians check the rubble following Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday November 22, 2023. Photo by Ismael Muhammad/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
Palestinians check the rubble following Israeli strikes on houses in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday November 22, 2023. Photo by Ismael Muhammad/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

In an article for the Observer, Mr Lammy said that "too often, Israeli authorities have turned a blind eye to settler violence".

He also criticised two hardline Israeli ministers for their "totally unacceptable" support for settlers while promoting "dangerous and extreme rhetoric about Palestinians".

"The UK Government must impose these travel bans now, and provide greater assistance to humanitarian organisations that support Palestinians at risk of forcible transfer," he wrote.

Repeating criticism from leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Lammy said that the "death and destruction" in Gaza over the last two months since the Hamas attack has been "intolerable".

The shadow foreign secretary was writing after visiting a Bedouin community in the West Bank, arguing that since the October 7 attack 1,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced in the region.

"Illegal settlers do not just steal land and possessions. They snatch the hope of a two-state solution, the only prospect for a lasting peace across Israel and Palestine," he said.

Labour has been deeply divided over the response to Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, with some seeing the leadership as being too uncritical of the government in Tel Aviv.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Congress Education Colleges Antisemitism

University leader resigns after evidence on campus antisemitism

The Royal family have released their Christmas cards for 2023

William and Kate release family photo for annual Christmas card as Charles and Camilla opt for coronation snap

A file image of Wilbury House, Norwich Road, Ipswich, where a newborn baby was found dead on the premises. Credit: Google Maps

Newborn baby found dead in Ipswich as police arrest two men and woman on suspicion of murder

Two people have been killed in a crash involving a police vehicle in Shropshire on Saturday morning. Credit: Google Maps

Two killed in collision involving police vehicle in Shropshire

Tens of thousands have marched through London to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel

Police arrest 13 as tens of thousands of protesters march through London in support of Gaza ceasefire

SantaCon NYC

Thousands of revellers descend on NYC for annual Santa-themed bar crawl SantaCon

A heart-broken family has cremated the wrong body after a mix-up by the Grange University Hospital in South Wales

Wrong body cremated after shocking South Wales hospital mix-up, as board apologises to the family

Russia Ukraine War

Soviet-era statue of Red Army commander taken down in Kyiv

Stephen Fry has said he feels "self conscious" going out without his walking stick which he has been using since his recovery from a fall in September. Credit: Alamy

Stephen Fry admits feeling 'self-conscious' using cane after recovering from agonising fall off O2 stage

Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Lianne Gordon. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Lianne, who was shot dead in Hackney, east London, the Metropolitan Police said. Issue date: Friday December 8, 2023.

Boy, 16, charged with murder of Lianne Gordon and two counts of attempted murder in Hackney shooting

Cop28 protests

Opec ‘panicking’ as Cop28 talks focus on possible fossil fuel phase-out

A bizarre fight broke out after a man tore down a Palestinian flag

Man rips down Palestinian flag in London before driver intervenes to stop him and ladder fight breaks out on street

Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Erdogan accuses West of ‘barbarism’ and Islamophobia over war in Gaza

Brits are facing Storms Elin and Fergus

Britain faces two storms as Elin and Fergus bring 70mph gusts and flooding with fresh yellow weather alerts issued

The Queen supported the idea of Harry keeping security after Megxit

Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Gatwick Airport has been hit by an ATC fault

Passengers delayed for hours after Gatwick Airport hit by air traffic control fault

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fire at hospital

Deadly fire breaks out at hospital near Rome

Brits are facing Storm Elin

Storm Elin: Brits face 55mph gusts and flooding as fresh yellow weather alerts issued for UK in bleak weekend
Met Police are investigating the violent robbery

Horrific CCTV shows two women unleash 'shocking and terrifying' assault on 20-year-old and rob her bag in North London
A mammoth £201m prize has been won in the EuroMillions

Lucky ticket holder scoops £201m in EuroMillions draw - was it you? Full draw details revealed
Gaza air strike

Israel presses on with Gaza bombardments as war enters third month

Kim Jong Un

Allies urge stronger international push against North Korea’s nuclear programme

Abortion protesters

Texas supreme court pauses abortion approval over foetus with fatal diagnosis

Peter Park

US teenager sworn in as lawyer after passing state bar exam

Boris gave evidence in his Grimsby Town hat

Boris Johnson told to stop wearing Grimsby hat because he's bringing down town's reputation
Israeli soldiers

Israeli troops round up Palestinians in Gaza amid warning aid drive ‘in tatters’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Louis cheekily put out Charlotte's candle

Prince Louis cheekily puts out Princess Charlotte's candle and delights Kate at Westminster Abbey carol service
Charles is 'refusing to be emotionally blackmailed' by Prince Harry

Charles 'refusing to be emotionally blackmailed by Harry' as King remains 'full of energy' despite royal racism row
The Dutch publishers of Omid Scobie's book have denied they are to blame for naming the 'royal racists'

Dutch publishers of Endgame slam author Omid Scobie for claim they are to blame for naming 'royal racists'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit