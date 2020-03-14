Coronavirus: UK death toll jumps by ten to 21 with more than 1,000 cases confirmed

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the UK has leaped to 21. Picture: PA

Ten more UK patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 21, while cases soar by more than 300 to 1,140.

All the patients were over 60 and a number had underlying health conditions alongside testing positive for Covid-19, NHS England said.

The organisation made the announcement on behalf of nine hospital trusts: Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, North Middlesex and Chester.

For all the latest developments on coronavirus from across the world, click here for our live blog

It marks by far the biggest jump in deaths in the country in the space of 24 hours.

The UK is dealing with a rising number of coronavirus cases with Saturday's announcement seeing a leap of 342 infections.

On Friday, the number of positive cases was 798 and there was a death toll of 11.

All 10 people revealed on Saturday as having died after testing positive for Covid-19 were "in the at-risk groups", chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said.

"I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many," he added.

"The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

- Read more: All Jet2 flights to Spain cancelled immediately due to coronavirus

- Read more: Covid-19 vaccine 'close to being developed' after tests on mice

"Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days. I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time."

The first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus was announced on 5 March.

Hospitals announce 10 more Covid-19 deaths

A Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust spokesperson said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at Wycombe Hospital has died. The patient was in his late 70s, was admitted with underlying health conditions and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

"The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family's privacy."

A Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at City Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his mid-80s and had underlying health conditions.

"His family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

A Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesperson said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at New Cross Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

"The media are asked to respect the wishes of the families and the interests of staff at the hospital to avoid any disruption to operational services."

A University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust spokesperson said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 80s. It was later confirmed he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

"The Trust is continuing to follow all of the appropriate infection control guidance to provide safe and effective care to our patients. Patients with appointments should still attend as normal unless they have a new and continuous cough or a temperature."

A spokesperson from Barts Health NHS Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that two people being cared for at Barts Health NHS Trust who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died.

"Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

A statement from Jacqueline Totterdell, chief executive at St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "We can confirm that, sadly, a patient in his nineties who tested positive for Covid-19 has died at St George's Hospital. He had been extremely unwell, with significant other health conditions.

"The thoughts of staff at St George's are with the patient's family at this difficult time. We would also ask that the family's privacy is respected."

A North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust spokesperson said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at North Middlesex University Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

Dame Jacqueline Docherty, chief executive at London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust said: "We can confirm that sadly a patient being treated for Covid-19 has died at Northwick Park Hospital.

"The man, in his sixties, had underlying health conditions. Our thoughts are with the patient's family at this difficult and distressing time and we ask that the family's privacy is respected".

Countess of Chester Hospital chief executive, Dr Susan Gilby, said: "Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at The Countess of Chester Hospital, and had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

"The patient was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

"His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."