UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK is set to be covered with snow next month as a huge blizzard will hit the country, only sparing two areas.

As people are still reeling from Storm Eowyn, the “strongest storm” to hit the UK in the last 10 years, arctic winds will mix with low pressure from the Atlantic to create a huge blizzard.

February will also see sub-zero temperatures in large parts of the country.

Weather maps from WXCharts show large swathes of the country will be covered in snow once the blizzard arrives on February 11.

The only areas who are currently set to be spared - Northern Ireland and the South West of England.

The maps show snow will fall at the fast rate of 5 cm per hour, though some areas are expected to get more snow.

The Scottish Highlands will see 21 cm of snowfall, while the area from Edinburgh to Manchester will be covered with 10 cm of snow.

The maps show snow will fall at the fast rate of 5 cm per hour, though some areas are expected to get more snow. Picture: WXCharts

The Met office says: “Periods of wet weather are likely to affect northern parts of the UK at times, particularly early in this period.

“Some heavy rain is possible and this is likely to be accompanied by spells of strong winds.”

“South of this, across the rest of the UK, it is likely to be more settled and whilst some rain can't be ruled out at times, there is likely to be plenty of dry weather through this period.

It comes after Storm Eowyn toppled more than 10,000 trees from National Trust properties, the conservation charity has said.

Winds of up to 100mph on Friday, coupled with heavy rain to soften the ground, caused the loss of historically important trees across Northern Ireland and northern England.

The National Trust for Scotland, a separate organisation, said each of the gardens it cares for in the south or west of the country has suffered damage.

The National Trust and its Scottish counterpart have appealed for donations to pay for the clean-up and recovery operation - which will include extensive replanting.

Northern Ireland, where a Red Warning was issued for the first time in its history, was worst affected by the storm.

Storm Eowyn cause a bit impact in trees in Edinburgh. The Royal Botanic older tree high deodar cedar which was planted 166 years ago has been felled. Picture: Alamy

Around 10,000 trees were lost at the 900-acre site at Mount Stewart, County Down, as it blew through the formal gardens, estate and woodlands.

Sheila Das, the National Trust's head of gardens and parks, said: "Our ranger and garden teams are assessing the aftermath but it's already clear we've lost some very significant and precious trees, which is hugely sad.

"Mature trees, some with veteran qualities and important histories, give such character to our gardens and they connect us to the people who planted them, as well as playing a vital role in the ecosystems of our landscapes."

"We know climate change is making extreme storms like Eowyn more likely, posing a real threat to gardens and landscapes everywhere.

"Storm Eowyn reminds us that the world is changing and that we need to adapt the places we care for, to ensure that people and nature can thrive."

Donations can be made via the National Trust website to the Climate Action Appeal: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/climate-appeal.

The National Trust for Scotland's appeal can be found at https://www.nts.org.uk/campaigns/storm-appeal.