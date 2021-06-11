UK economy growth continues as lockdown measures ease

11 June 2021, 07:58

Economy growth: Shoppers on Oxford street in London
Economy growth: Shoppers on Oxford street in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

New figures show the UK's economy grew by 2.3 percent in April as coronavirus restrictions were eased.

It is the fastest level of growth in GDP since July last year, but the economy still remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of economic growth - was up 2.3% in April although it remains below pre-pandemic levels. In July last year the economy grew 7.3%.

READ MORE: Johnson calls Biden 'breath of fresh air' following G7 meeting

It would have been higher if not for a slowdown in the construction sector compared to strong growth in March.

Non-essential retailers drove much of the growth as they welcomed customers back into stores from April 12 in England, with clothes stores seeing a boost of 69.4%.

Overall growth in the services sector was 3.4%, although it remains 4.1% below pre-pandemic levels of February 2020.

This included restaurants, bars and cafes where customers could dine and drink outdoors again, seeing a 39% rise in growth.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Today's figures are a promising sign that our economy is beginning to recover.

"With more than a million people coming off furlough across March and April and the number of employees in work rising, it is clear that our Plan for Jobs is working.

"But I know there are people who still need our support, which is why the furlough scheme is in place until September to protect as many jobs as possible".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nadhim Zahawi has defended Matt Hancock after Thursday's committee session

Vaccines minister says Matt Hancock was not 'economical with the truth' on PPE
The rover on Mars

Chinese rover takes selfie on dusty Martian surface

Scientists have found that strenuous activity could increase risk of MND

Intense exercise could 'increase risk of motor neurone disease'
Katsunobu Kato

Japan says ties with Taiwan are ‘unofficial’ following row with China
The ship

Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship

Famine in Tigray

Food access ‘becomes weapon of war’ in Tigray as famine looms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller

Brexit: 'Leave voters will soon realise they were conned,' says caller
'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock

'My dad went to work using gloves and a scarf as PPE': Bereaved son responds to Hancock
Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister

'Why wasn't more done?': Nick Ferrari grills International Trade Minister over NI Protocol
James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

James O'Brien reveals exactly how many Oxford students voted to remove Queen portrait

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London