Breaking News

UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November after second national lockdown

15 January 2021, 07:14 | Updated: 15 January 2021, 07:41

A man passes closed shops near Piccadilly Circus in London
A man passes closed shops near Piccadilly Circus in London. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The UK economy is on track to head back into recession as official figures showed that it fell in November after England was placed in lockdown for a second time.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said UK gross domestic product (GDP) declined by 2.6% month-on-month in November.

GDP at the end of the month was 8.5% below its pre-pandemic peak but is expected to fall further after a third lockdown took hold this month.

Read more: Boris Johnson warned 'lift lockdown or face leadership challenge'

November's decline came after six consecutive months of growth, with a 0.6% improvement in October.

The latest figure was ahead of the forecasts of analysts, who had predicted a 4.6% decline for November.

Economists had warned that the UK is set to see a double-dip recession if restrictions remain in place in the first three months of 2021.

Darren Morgan, director for economic statistics at the ONS, said: "The economy took a hit from restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic during November, with pubs and hairdressers seeing the biggest impact.

"However, many businesses adjusted to the new working conditions during the pandemic, such as widespread use of click and collect as well as the move online.

"Manufacturing and construction generally continued to operate, while schools also stayed open, meaning the impact on the economy was significantly smaller in November than during the first lockdown.

"Car manufacturing, bolstered by demand from abroad, housebuilding and infrastructure grew and are now all above their pre-pandemic levels."

Jeremy Thomson-Cook, chief economist at Equals Money, said: "The UK economy contracted in November as the country slowly slipped back into the lockdowns that have been a feature of life since then and through the Christmas period.

"The services sector remains the hardest hit, and naturally the most valuable to the UK economy as a whole.

"Given conditions were lighter in November - lower tiers, more businesses able to trade at some level - today's numbers confirm that Q4 2020 will be the first quarter of the new double-dip recession."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Earthquake

At least 34 killed as earthquake hits Indonesian island

Australia Pigeon

Possible reprieve for pigeon ‘that hitched ride from US to Australia’
Bus Crash Overpass

Bus left dangling from overpass after New York crash

Joe Biden

Biden unveils 1.9tn dollar plan to stem Covid-19 and steady economy
Indonesia Earthquake

Three killed as earthquake hits Indonesian island

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington

Arkansas man accused of beating officer with flagpole during Capitol riot

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?
Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Devastated' caller’s life is on the line as rare cancer treatment cancelled amid Covid crisis

'Devastated' caller’s life is on the line as rare cancer treatment cancelled amid Covid crisis
This caller told LBC she felt alone

Caller tells LBC her harrowing experience of suffering with long-covid
Iain Dale interviewed the former FBI Director

Iain Dale interviews former-FBI Director James Comey - watch in full
James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism

James Comey: Far-right extremism threatens the US more than Islamist terrorism
The LAS CEO told LBC the service had been under pressure over the last few weeks

London Ambulance Chief: Service has been 'under extreme pressure'
James O'Brien caller explains why people support Donald Trump

Caller explains to James O'Brien why people support Donald Trump

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London