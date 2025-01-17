'Armageddon' emergency alert to be sent to millions of phones again in nationwide test - everything you need to know

17 January 2025, 15:10

Another emergency alert test is set to take place
Another emergency alert test is set to take place. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

An 'Armageddon' emergency alert will be sent to millions of phones again in a nationwide test. Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Emergency Alert System (EAS) was launched in 2023 as a way to warn the public if there is danger to life nearby.

It has so far been used four times, including in the worst-hit areas during Storm Darragh this winter.

The alert will be tested again as part of the response to recommendations from the Covid inquiry.

Read more: Israeli security cabinet recommends approving Gaza ceasefire deal as hostages to be released in days

Read more: Missing sisters made earlier visit to Aberdeen bridge hours before disappearance, CCTV reveals

The emergency alert
The emergency alert. Picture: Alamy

When will the emergency alert go off?

There is no confirmed date for the alert yet, but it is expected to be later this year.

What will happen?

Millions of Brits with phones and tablets will receive an alert notification, with devices set to emit a loud alarm and vibrate.

The alarm will go off even if devices are set to silent.

The message for the last test read: "This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK Government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

"In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

"Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

"This is a test. You do not need to take any action."

What do I need to do?

Device users will need to acknowledge the message by either swiping or clicking on it.

What is the purpose of the system?

The EAS is intended to help in life-threatening situations.

It is based off similar systems in the US, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan.

How can I turn off the alert?

On Apple devices, you can go to settings, notifications, then scroll down to the bottom where it says extreme and severe alerts. Tap the toggle to either turn them on or off.

On Android, go to settings, search 'emergency alerts', then turn off alerts for extreme and severe threats.

