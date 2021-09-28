UK fuel crisis is 'direct consequence' of Brexit, Michel Barnier says

28 September 2021, 15:09

Michel Barnier has spoken out about the UK fuel crisis
Michel Barnier has spoken out about the UK fuel crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The UK fuel crisis which has sparked days of long queues and pump closures is a "direct consequence" of Brexit, former EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said.

Mr Barnier insisted there was a clear link between the UK's decision to end freedom of movement and the severe shortage of HGV drivers.

He said: "Part of the answer is linked, effectively, to the consequences of the Brexit because the UK chose to end the freedom of movement.

"And it's clearly linked to the truck drivers."

READ MORE: 'Knife' pulled and brawls break out at pumps as fuel queues show no sign of letting up

EXPLAINED: How long could it take to fix the UK fuel crisis?

He added: "In addition to the freedom of movement, the UK has chosen to leave the single market... the UK decided to rebuild, for the very first time, non-tariff barriers between the EU and the UK. It is a direct and mechanical consequence of Brexit."

Mr Barner, who is running for president of France, was speaking at virtual event hosted at the London School of Economics.

He was promoting his new book My Secret Brexit Diary, a memoir about his time negotiating a deal on behalf of the EU.

The fuel crisis, which has entered its fifth day, has been blamed on a lack HGV drivers, with supply issues exacerbated by panic buying.

The HGV driver issue is global but the UK has felt the pain more acutely because thousands of drivers from the EU left the country during the pandemic and did not return.

Brexit rules prevented them from taking up vacant positions. 

The Road Haulage Association estimated last month that 14,000 EU drivers left during the pandemic, with only around 500 of these returning.

Alongside this, the Government was telling companies they should be training up British drivers, rather than relying on EU ones as they had done before. 

But training takes several months and the DVLA had a huge backlog of people wanting to take a test.

Other factors have also been linked to the issue.

Covid-19 resulted in the closure of HGV testing sites, causing a backlog in those looking to take the test.

An ageing workforce and the long hours with low pay - compared with rates elsewhere in Europe - have also contributed.

It comes after the Government confirmed last night that the military is being put on standby to be drafted in to help tackle the crisis.

It showed no sign of letting up this morning, with violent clashes breaking out at forecourts across the country. In once case a driver pulled a knife on a motorist in a furious clash at a petrol pump.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greta Thunberg slammed Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other world leaders for their lack of real action on tackling climate change.

Build back better: 'Blah blah blah' - Greta takes aim at world leaders in climate speech
The blast in Sweden

‘Suspect device’ fear over Swedish apartment block blast

A volcano erupts

Lava from Spanish island volcano quickens pace towards sea

AG Barr has revealed it is struggling to deliver its drinks including Irn Bru

Irn Bru delivery alert as maker warns of haulage struggles

The stag was seen running through the streets.

Police face criticism for killing rare white stag roaming streets of Merseyside
Roger Hunt played for Liverpool.

England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel crisis

'I'll have to sleep at work to keep surgery open': GP reveals impact of fuel panic
'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote

'Doubling minimum wage will destroy jobs': Political strategist hits out at Labour vote
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Shadow Home Secretary unsure how much the minimum wage is

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation

Irate Labour MP rips into Andy McDonald's 'self-indulgent' resignation
James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Live from the Labour Party conference

Cross Question with Iain Dale from the Labour Party conference | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London