UK government accused of 'complicity' in Qatar human rights abuses through £3.4bn arms sales

16 November 2022, 18:27

Members of the Qatari armed forces take part in a military parade.
Members of the Qatari armed forces take part in a military parade. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

The UK government has been accused of being "complicit" in human rights abuses in Qatar as a result of granting licences for the sale of £3.4bn worth of weapons since 2010 - the same year the country won the right to host the World Cup.

The accusation from the Scottish Green Party comes just days ahead of the first World Cup games after figures collated by the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) were revealed.

The statistics show there was approval for licences to export bombs, ammunition, helicopters, machine guns, tanks, weapon sights, assault rifles and riot shields, from the UK to Qatar.

The weaponry was exported through the granting of £3.4bn worth of licences, though it is not possible to know just how many goods were exported and how much they are individually worth.

CAAT collated the data from the reports of the UK export control joint unit, which are published publicly by the Department for International Trade.The value of licences jumped dramatically this year as Qatar prepared to host the football tournament, reaching a high of £2.6bn.

Scottish Greens external affairs spokesperson, Ross Greer MSP, said the figures showed the UK government was "complicit in the human rights abuses of which Qatar has been accused", including those against LGBT communities, women and migrants who built the football stadia.

"The World Cup has given the Qatari dictatorship a huge propaganda platform. But it has also put their appalling human rights record under the microscope like never before," he said.

"One reason why the regime has been able to inflict the atrocities and abuses that it has against LGBT+ people, women, migrant workers and others is because of the vast international support it has received from complicit governments like the one in Westminster.

“These abuses have been happening for years, and Downing Street has armed and supported the regime every step of the way. Every time the UK government approves an arms sale it is complicit in the suffering of ordinary people in Qatar.

“It is also sending a loud and clear message that the rights of Qatari people and human rights defenders don't matter, that their lives are less important than arms company profits.”

“The UK Government must halt these sales and end its support of a regime with such a horrendous record of human rights abuses. To do otherwise is to be knowingly complicit in the oppression and violence.”

Asked by LBC what proof he had that the arms supplied through UK government approved licenses were being used against Qataris, he said: "We know that the anti riot equipment which was authroised for sale from the UK to Qatar was for use by the police force.

"It is their police force that is primarily responsible for the violence inflicted on women, on LGBT people and on migrant workers."

Qatari authorities have been accused of modern day slavery after migrants suffered wage theft, illegal recruitment fees, injuries and even death in the building of football grounds.

More than 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have reportedly died since 2010.

Other human rights abuses include the restrictions on Qatari women who must obtain permission from their male family members to marry, study abroad, work in many government jobs and receive certain reproductive health care.

Qatar’s penal code criminalizes all forms of sex outside marriage - for women this can mean seven years in jail, if they're Muslim they can also be flogged or stones, while reporting rape is seen as a confession.

Similarly the law makes homosexuality illegal with up to seven years in prison.

Mr Greer added: "The UK should have stopped selling arms to Qatar years ago, with the spotlight on the human rights of that country right now the new UK government should use that to stand up and say they are ending that relationship with Qatar.

"Britain should be trying to raise the standards of human rights standards in other countries rather than continuing to give them the weapons they need to conintue inflicting abuses on their own people."

However the UK Government says it continually raises legitimate human rights concerns in Gulf states, both publicly and in private with authorities.

A spokesperson said: “The UK is a leading advocate for human rights around the world and we remain committed to the promotion of universal human rights.

“We take our export control responsibilities seriously and operates one of the most robust and transparent export control regimes in the world.

“We consider all our export applications thoroughly against a strict risk assessment framework and keep all licences under careful and continual review as standard.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to attend the World Cup, and has faced criticism for telling gay fans not to protest and to comply with local laws while in Qatar.

On Monday he told the Commons foreign affairs committee he would be speaking to security authorities in Qatar to ensure British fans "remain safe".

He said that he had visited the country in the lead-up to the tournament and had told Qatari officials how important it was to the UK "that they should respect gay fans".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he and his frontbench will boycott the tournament.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak will set out their new financial plans on Thursday

Benefits rising with inflation and council tax hikes: Hunt mulls options for fixing nation's finances

Breaking
Ivan Toney playing for Brentford against Manchester City

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 counts of breaching betting rules

Elon Musk wants Twitter staff to be 'hardcore'

'Go hardcore or quit': Elon Musk's ultimatum to Twitter staff - who have just two days to decide whether to stay

Vadim Boyko

Mystery as Putin's military crony found shot dead with multiple bullet wounds in his office

Prince of Wales pictured handing out shirts to England squad

Prince of Wales hits back after he's slammed for handing out shirts to England football squad

Jon Sopel and Emily Maitlis discuss Trump's 2024 Presidential bid

'Dropping lawsuits because he's running is ridiculous!': Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel on Trump's presidential bid

Builder Andrew Burfield (l) admitted murdering ex-girlfriend Katie Kenyon (r) and dumping her body in a pre-dug grave

Builder admits killing his ex with an axe before dumping her body in a pre-dug grave

Locals are urging teenagers to stop the violence after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Boy, 14, dies days after Newcastle stabbing, with 14 people arrested so far, as locals beg teens to 'Drop the Knives'

The victims of a missile strike in Poland yesterday

Men killed by missile attack in Poland four miles from Ukrainian border as west blames Putin for starting rocket blitz

CCTV images of a man who exposed himself to victim on a London train.

Hunt for man who flashed and masturbated at a victim on a London train

John Carew has been jailed for tax evasion

Former Premier League star John Carew jailed for dodging taxes

MI5 director general Ken McCallum said the regime in Iran had plotted the assassination of at least 10 British residents deemed ‘enemies of the regime’

Iran regime 'plots to kidnap or kill British enemies,' says MI5 chief as he warns of 'direct threats' to UK

Matthew Stannard (right), Chief Pilot, Virgin Orbit with his crew of the Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl

UK's first space launch moves a step closer after Spaceport Cornwall granted licence

Rachel Riley has won £50,000 in damages

Rachel Riley 'vindicated' after winning £50,000 in damages from blogger who claimed she was a 'serial abuser'

Dominic Raab has asked for an independent investigation into his own conduct

Dominic Raab says he’s ‘behaved professionally throughout’ as he faces investigation over bullying complaints

The Oscar-winning actor will be charged with seven further offences

Actor Kevin Spacey to be charged with seven further sexual offences

Latest News

See more Latest News

Qatar has been accused of bringing in fake fans to whip up excitement ahead of the World Cup

England fans sing ‘It’s Coming Home’ and insist they are the real deal amid claims of ‘fake fans' in Qatar
Cutting speed limits has little effect on road safety, a study has found

Cutting speed limits to 20mph has 'little impact on road safety' - in part because drivers don't obey the rules
The missiles struck Poland

Missile strike that killed two people in Poland an 'unfortunate accident,' says country's president
The Artemis 1 rocket lifting off

Return to the moon: Nasa launches it's Artemis 1 rocket in 'historic mission for mankind'

Mr Pina's thumb is five inches long

Man with weirdly large thumb says he has 'never lost a thumb war, and never will'

The Chancellor warned of "tough but necessary decisions" ahead

Inflation rises to 41-year high of 11.1% piling misery on millions of struggling families

Donald Trump has confirmed he's running for president in 2024

'Comeback starts right now': Donald Trump officially announces he’s running for president in 2024
Virgin Atlantic's gender-neutral uniform policy did not apply onboard the England football team's flight to Qatar

Virgin scraps gender-neutral uniform policy for England World Cup flight to Qatar

Universities are being told to ‘decolonise’ courses

Universities told to 'go woke' as degrees watchdog calls for courses to be 'decolonised'

The missiles struck Poland

Missile that killed two in Poland ‘probably not fired from Russia,’ says Biden

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks how Britain can help the protesters in Iran

Andrew Marr: What more can Britain do to help the brave protesters in Iran while they face death penalty?
Swarbrick 16/11/22

'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England Michael Saunders
‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’

‘It didn’t feel like his heart was quite there’: Emily Maitlis says Trump’s third presidential bid lacked ‘energy’
James O'Brien investigation

James O’Brien volunteers himself to investigate Dominic Raab

james harrowing

James O’Brien reacts to the 'utterly harrowing' death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak

James O'Brien hears from caller with mould in flat

'She couldn't breath - her lips turned blue': Worried parent fears for daughter's health in mould-ridden flat
‘Hell yes he could win!’: Former Republican Congressman says people who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’

‘Hell yes he can win!’: Ex-Republican Congressman says those who don’t believe Trump can win are ‘smoking something’
Nick Ferrari and Christian Weaver

'This is truly horrific,' says Awaab Ishak lawyer as he cites racism a contributing factor in death
horrifying arrest

Ex-Policing Minister, Lord Coaker, fights for law change after LBC reporter's ‘horrifying’ arrest
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak is 'looking over his shoulder' and avoiding making promises over Autumn Statement

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit