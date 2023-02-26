UK Government 'giving it everything' to secure deal with Brussels on NI Protocol, Rishi Sunak says

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

By Chris Samuel

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said the UK government was "giving it everything" to secure a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Mr Sunak said: "There's unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done,"adding that it was vital to ensure that there was a return to power-sharing.

The PM said he would to resolve the concerns of the Democratic Unionist Party, which has made plain its fears about the European Union retaining influence over Northern Ireland.

In protest at the impact the Brexit is having on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, the DUP is currently refusing to take part in the cross-community devolved government in Stormont alongside Sinn Fein.

The party has set seven tests that Mr Sunak's pact will have to meet to win its support.

This includes addressing what the party calls the "democratic deficit" of NI being subject to European Union rules but not having a say on them.

Mr Sunak vowed that in terms of Unionist concerns, "anything that we do will tick all of those boxes".

Mr Sunak vowed that in terms of Unionist concerns, 'anything that we do will tick all of those boxes'.
Mr Sunak vowed that in terms of Unionist concerns, 'anything that we do will tick all of those boxes'.

Following weeks of talks, a deal to ease border checks on trade brought in under the NI Protocol is expected to be reached within days.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday that the Government is "on the cusp" of a deal at that news will come "in a matter of days".

In a further sign that an agreement could be imminent, Tory MPs have been told they must be in Westminster tomorrow.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar, said a post-Brexit deal was "inching towards a conclusion".

Deputy PM has said that news of a deal is just days away.
Deputy PM has said that news of a deal is just days away.

"I think the talks on reforming the protocol are inching towards a conclusion," the Taoiseach said.

"Certainly the deal isn't done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion.

"There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed... There's still a gap to be closed," Mr Varadkar said.

He thanked the UK government, the European Commission, and the Northern Ireland parties for the "level of engagement that they've done in recent months to get us to this point".

