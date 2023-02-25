James Bond books edited by sensitivity readers to remove racist terms including N-word

25 February 2023, 22:52

Ian Fleming used the N-word in his books during the 1950s and 1960s
Ian Fleming used the N-word in his books during the 1950s and 1960s. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Racist language has been removed from Ian Fleming's James Bond books by the publisher on the advice of sensitivity readers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Terms including the N-word, which features in Fleming's books from the 1950s and 1960s, have been scrapped from new editions to be published in April.

The issues are timed to mark the release of the 70th anniversary of Casino Royale, first published in spring 1953.

A disclaimer has been added by Ian Fleming Publications Ltd after a review by sensitivity readers, The Telegraph reported.

It reads: “This book was written at a time when terms and attitudes which might be considered offensive by modern readers were commonplace.

“A number of updates have been made in this edition, while keeping as close as possible to the original text and the period in which it is set."

Read more: Roald Dahl publisher unveils unedited 'classic collection' amid furious backlash over censored stories

Read more: Roald Dahl publishers slammed for removing 'offensive' terms from novels, including cutting the word 'fat' from every book

Roger Moore poses on the set of Live and Let Die
Roger Moore poses on the set of Live and Let Die. Picture: Alamy

The most contentious references include phrases such as “sweet tang of rape” and the idea that “blithering women” cannot do a “man’s work”.

In the original version of Live and Let Die, first published in April 1954, Fleming describes black people at a Harlem nightclub as "panting and grunting like pigs".

The passage now reads: “Bond could sense the electric tension in the room.”

Fleming's use of the N-word in his earlier books has been replaced by terms such as “black person” and “black man”.

Sean Connery is pictured in From Russia With Love
Sean Connery is pictured in From Russia With Love. Picture: Getty

Ian Fleming Publications said its changes to Live and Let Die were authorised by Fleming during his lifetime.

The publisher added: “Following Ian’s approach, we looked at the instances of several racial terms across the books and removed a number of individual words or else swapped them for terms that are more accepted today but in keeping with the period in which the books were written.

“We encourage people to read the books for themselves when the new paperbacks are published in April.”

The latest update comes within days of Roald Dahl publisher Puffin making highly controversial edits to books by the celebrated children's author.

A new 'classic collection' with the original texts will be released in addition to the tweaked versions, it was announced following public outrage which even dragged in the Queen Consort.

Francesca Dow of Penguin Random House Children’s said: "We’ve listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation.

"As a children’s publisher, our role is to share the magic of stories with children with the greatest thought and care.

"Roald Dahl’s fantastic books are often the first stories young children will read independently, and taking care for the imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers is both a privilege and a responsibility."

